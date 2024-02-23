Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Minister Catherine Martin speaking to the media outside Government Buildings this afternoon Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings and a mosque in Rafah Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NAVALNY: Russian authorities have threatened to bury the body of political dissident Alexei Navalny at the Arctic prison where he died last Friday unless his mother agrees to a private funeral, according to Navalny’s spokesperson.

#GAZA: People across the Gaza Strip endured another night of Israeli bombardment last night.

#APPEAL: Shamima Begum has lost her challenge over the removal of her British citizenship at the Court of Appeal.

