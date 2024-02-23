Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.
IRELAND
- The chair of RTÉ’s Board has resigned, after the Media Minister Catherine Martin failed to express confidence in her.
- No record exists of what is now a key phonecall in the latest debacle between RTÉ and the Department of Media, Catherine Martin has said.
- Two men have appeared before court charged with what the court heard was the highest level ever of methylamphetamine detected in the State with a value of €32.8 million.
- More than 4,000 children are now homeless, according to a new report published by the Department of Housing today.
- Over 1,000 people who have arrived to Ireland to seek international protection have not been offered State accommodation.
- Former chief executive of Dublin City Council Owen Keegan is to take the top job at the Residential Tenancies Board on an interim basis.
- FAI chairman Tony Keohane has emailed all staff at the football body following yesterday’s bruising appearance at the Public Accounts Committee.
- The Government has launched Cuan, the new state agency specifically designed to tackle all forms of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.
- Body and Soul will not go ahead this year, as the organisers prepare to launch “something bold and new”.
INTERNATIONAL
#NAVALNY: Russian authorities have threatened to bury the body of political dissident Alexei Navalny at the Arctic prison where he died last Friday unless his mother agrees to a private funeral, according to Navalny’s spokesperson.
#GAZA: People across the Gaza Strip endured another night of Israeli bombardment last night.
#APPEAL: Shamima Begum has lost her challenge over the removal of her British citizenship at the Court of Appeal.
