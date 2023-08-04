Here's what happened today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Pictured on South Great George's Street in Dublin is a mural of Sináad O'Connor by artist Emmalene Blake. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Slovenian Army Twitter A member of the Slovenian army peers out of a helicopter during rescue efforts. Slovenian Army Twitter

#NAVALNY A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism changes and sentenced him to 19 years in prison.

#SLOVENIA Three people have died after floods and landslides caused by heavy rains cut off access to villages and disrupted traffic in northeastern and central Slovenia today.

#NIGER West African military chiefs agreed a plan for a possible intervention in Niger, as a deadline nears for the country’s junta to restore civilian rule.

Advertisement

#RUSSIA Ukrainian sea drones attacked a major Russian port on the Black Sea, damaging a naval ship, according to a Ukrainian official.

#CLIMATE CHANGE The world’s oceans set a new temperature record this week, raising concerns about knock-on effects on the planet’s climate, marine life and coastal communities.

#TATES A Romanian court lifted a house arrest order on controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, who will now be placed under judicial control as they await trial on human trafficking charges.

PARTING SHOT

Wrexham AFC James McClean in a Wrexham kit after signing for the club. Wrexham AFC

James McClean will be hoping It’s Always Sunny in Wrexham after making the switch to the Welsh side that gained promotion to League Two last term.

Wrexham have enjoyed new-found fame after being bought by Hollywood and TV stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

34-year-old McClean was named Wigan Athletic’s player of the year in the Championship last season and won his 100th cap for Ireland during the last international window in June.

“The club has ambitions to go even further, and I’m a very ambitious person. I’m someone who is driven and I want to be a part of that journey,” said McClean after sealing the deal.