Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 24 February 2023 Dublin: 5°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
980
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

UKRAINE 553 Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Community of Ukraine gather on O'Connell Street to mark the first anniversary of the Ukraine war. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • The PSNI confirmed it is treating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as “terror-related” and that the “primary line of enquiry is the New IRA”.
  • Tánaiste Micheál Martin told crowds gathered at the GPO to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Ireland is “not politically or morally neutral in the face of war crimes”.
  • The number of people experiencing homelessness in Ireland has once again hit a record high with latest government figures showing that 11,754 people were living in emergency accommodation in January. 
  • A man was arrested after a lorry failed to stop for gardaí in Co Donegal and crossed over the border where it collided with a PSNI vehicle
  • An American actor pleaded guilty to harassment of an Irish doctor almost 20 years after they dated for three weeks when she was a student on a J1 visa.
  • Former rugby coach John McClean has been handed four year prison sentence for the sexual abuse of 22 boys at Terenure College over a 20-year period.
  • The man accused of the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh has been remanded in custody for a further four weeks.
  • Twenty four new judges are to be appointed this year, the Department of Justice has said.
  • Two teenagers and a man were arrested after a car chase in Dublin overnight. 

INTERNATIONAL

russian-invasion-of-ukraine PA The London Eye is lit up in yellow and blue in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PA

#UKRAINE According to the latest estimates, 180,000 Russian soldiers and 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been wounded or killed in the conflict.

#BREXIT British PM Rishi Sunak appears to be closing in on announcing a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, as Conservative MPs were ordered to be in the UK Parliament on Monday.

#BIRDFLU WHO described increasing reports of the H5N1 avian flu among humans as “worrying” following the death of an infected 11-year-old Cambodian girl.

#EARTHQUAKE Turkish authorities say preliminary work has started to build housing for people left homeless by the massive earthquake that hit parts of the country and neighbouring Syria, killing tens of thousands.

#CALIFORNIA A rare winter blizzard hit California yesterday, causing widesperad disruption, while the US East Coast basked in summer-like temperatures.

PARTING SHOT

roald-dahl-books-stack-pile-of-childrens-books-kids-books-roald-dahl-book-matilda-bfg-chocolate-factory-witches-kids-favourite-author-classics Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Following criticism of recent editing work to remove potentially offensive language, Puffin UK announced the release of the Roald Dahl Classic Collection is “to keep the author’s classic texts in print”.

Classic books from the much-loved but controversial children’s author have been rewritten to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences.

The publishing company confirmed 17 Dahl titles will be published under the Penguin logo, including archive material relevant to each of the stories, and will be available later this year.

The Roald Dahl Classic Collection will sit alongside the newly released Puffin Roald Dahl books for young readers and readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.

You can read more about today’s development here

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags