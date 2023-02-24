Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Community of Ukraine gather on O'Connell Street to mark the first anniversary of the Ukraine war. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

PA The London Eye is lit up in yellow and blue in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PA

#UKRAINE According to the latest estimates, 180,000 Russian soldiers and 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been wounded or killed in the conflict.

#BREXIT British PM Rishi Sunak appears to be closing in on announcing a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, as Conservative MPs were ordered to be in the UK Parliament on Monday.

#BIRDFLU WHO described increasing reports of the H5N1 avian flu among humans as “worrying” following the death of an infected 11-year-old Cambodian girl.

Advertisement

#EARTHQUAKE Turkish authorities say preliminary work has started to build housing for people left homeless by the massive earthquake that hit parts of the country and neighbouring Syria, killing tens of thousands.

#CALIFORNIA A rare winter blizzard hit California yesterday, causing widesperad disruption, while the US East Coast basked in summer-like temperatures.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Following criticism of recent editing work to remove potentially offensive language, Puffin UK announced the release of the Roald Dahl Classic Collection is “to keep the author’s classic texts in print”.

Classic books from the much-loved but controversial children’s author have been rewritten to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences.

The publishing company confirmed 17 Dahl titles will be published under the Penguin logo, including archive material relevant to each of the stories, and will be available later this year.

The Roald Dahl Classic Collection will sit alongside the newly released Puffin Roald Dahl books for young readers and readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.

You can read more about today’s development here.