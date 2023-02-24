Three people arrested, one charged, after car chase in Dublin overnight

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWO TEENAGERS AND a man have been arrested after a car chase in Dublin overnight.
While on patrol at around 2pm this morning, gardaí signalled for a car to stop on the Dundrum Bypass.
The vehicle failed to stop for gardaí.
Gardaí then pursued the vehicle which was seen driving at speed and in a dangerous manner.
“A managed containment operation ensued. A stinger device was successfully deployed on the Edmondstown Road and the vehicle was brought to a halt,” gardaí said in a statement.
Gardaí said the car was subject to an unauthorised taking in south Co Dublin yesterday.
Three males – two teenage juveniles and a man in his 20s – were arrested and taken to Dundrum Garda Station.
The teenagers were released from custody pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.
The man was charged in relation to the matter. He appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning.
Comments are closed as a person has been charged.
