Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 24 February 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Google Street View Lifford Road, Strabane, Co Tyrone
# Cross border
Man arrested after lorry failed to stop for gardaí in Donegal and crossed border into North
A PSNI vehicle was struck during the incident.
2.8k
0
41 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after a lorry failed to stop for gardaí in Co Donegal and crossed over the border where it collided with a PSNI vehicle. 

The driver of the lorry, reportedly stolen from the Donegal area, failed to stop for gardaí in the Lifford Birdge area of Donegal at around 8.40pm yesterday evening. 

He then drove off towards Strabane, Co Tyrone. 

Police in Strabane observed the lorry.

However, the driver drove on and, during the course of the incident, collided with the back of a parked PSNI vehicle in the Lifford Road area, causing some damage. 

No officers were in the vehicle at the time of the collision. 

A 37-year-old man was then arrested on suspicious of dangerous driving and handling stolen goods. He remains in custody at this time. 

“As enquiries continue, and as we liaise with An Garda Síochána, we’re appealing to anyone who captured dash cam footage to call 101 and quote 1894, 23/02/23,” PSNI Inspector James McLoughlin said. 

People can submit a report to the PSNI online here or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     