Man arrested after lorry failed to stop for gardaí in Donegal and crossed border into North

A MAN HAS been arrested after a lorry failed to stop for gardaí in Co Donegal and crossed over the border where it collided with a PSNI vehicle.

The driver of the lorry, reportedly stolen from the Donegal area, failed to stop for gardaí in the Lifford Birdge area of Donegal at around 8.40pm yesterday evening.

He then drove off towards Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Police in Strabane observed the lorry.

However, the driver drove on and, during the course of the incident, collided with the back of a parked PSNI vehicle in the Lifford Road area, causing some damage.

No officers were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

A 37-year-old man was then arrested on suspicious of dangerous driving and handling stolen goods. He remains in custody at this time.

“As enquiries continue, and as we liaise with An Garda Síochána, we’re appealing to anyone who captured dash cam footage to call 101 and quote 1894, 23/02/23,” PSNI Inspector James McLoughlin said.

People can submit a report to the PSNI online here or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.