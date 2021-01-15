#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 15 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

St Patrick’s Day plans, the Beacon Hospital and remote working made headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 15 Jan 2021, 9:02 PM
30 minutes ago 1,726 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5326758

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

grafton street 521 Closed shops on Grafton Street, Dublin, today. Source: Sam Boal via Rolling News

WORLD

brexit Lorries queue for a customs facility in Kent, UK, as Channel traffic builds up following a quiet start to the year and the end of the Brexit transition period. Source: PA

#COVID-19: The World Health Organisation blamed human behaviour for some recent rises in Covid-19 infection counts and said the impact of new variants of the virus in places like Britain, South Africa and Brazil remains to be seen.

#DEATH TOLL: Two million people have now died worldwide with coronavirus.

#UK: Boris Johnson scrapped the UK’s travel corridors, meaning arrivals from every country must self-isolate for at least five days.

#CAPITOL RIOTS: US prosecutors now believe supporters of President Donald Trump planned to “capture and assassinate elected officials”.

#NETHERLANDS: Prime minister Mark Rutte’s government resigned today over a child benefits scandal.

PARTING SHOT

Comedian Michael Fry has released the latest installment in his immensely enjoyable series of Indie band interpretations of iconic Irish viral moments.

This time it’s Tony McGregor’s experience on the DART that gets (ahem) fried up.

This reporter has visions of fields of revellers slowly swaying to this as the light fades on another glorious day at a (normal once again) Irish music festival.

Sing it with me: “Slim fit, hand fitted, Hugo Boss suit. I wear a slim fit, hand fitted, Hugo Boss suit. And I have have no room to put these coins anywhere.

I have no room to put these coins anywhere.

Click here to watch the video. 

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

