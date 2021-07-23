#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 23 Jul 2021, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

KELLIE HARRINGTON SUPPORTERS 2P8A7012_1 The parents of Irish Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington with neighbours and supporters in Portland Row, Dublin, as their daughter had the honour of leading out the Irish Team at the opening of Olympic Games in Tokyo. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

tokyo-2020-opening-ceremony The Olympic flame was lit by the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka. Source: DPA/PA Images

#VACCINES: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended authorising Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorised for people under 18.

#INDIA: At least 32 people have been killed after landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India.

#OLYMPICS: The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics took place today in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.

PARTING SHOT

Click here if you can’t see the tweet.

As mentioned above, the government launched a new website today to allow people to request a certificate to show they had Covid-19 in the last six months.

Unfortunately the URL for the website contains a spelling error, they forgot the second ‘i’ in certificate.

Journalist Adam Conway spotted the error earlier today and purchased the correctly spelled domain name to prevent it from “falling into the wrong hands”.

He and his friend Fionn Kelleher worked to register the correctly spelled website and “got to work filling it out with what’s on the site now”. 

Irishcovidcertificateportal.org shows a delightfully shoddy drawing of a harp and a link back to the actual government website.

Conway has not yet been contacted by any government or Department of Health officials in relation to the URL.

“I’m happy to give it back,” he told The Journal.

