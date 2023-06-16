Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 16 June 2023 Dublin: 15°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
204
0
12 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

bloomsday 20 Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie The cast this morning in Glasnevin Cemetery to play the story of Paddy Dignam's funeral, as read in Ulysses by James Joyce, on Bloomsday. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

in-this-photo-provided-by-the-ukrainian-presidential-press-office-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-left-and-senegals-president-macky-sall-shake-hands-their-meeting-in-kyiv-ukraine-friday Alamy Stock Photo Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Senegal's President Macky Sall shake hands before a meeting in Kyiv. Alamy Stock Photo

#NOTTINGHAM A former university student was charged with three counts of murder after two talented sportspeople and a school caretaker were found stabbed to death in Nottingham streets.

#US A truck driver who expressed hatred of Jews has been convicted of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue and shooting everyone he could find, killing 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror.

#GREECE Police have arrested nine suspected people smugglers as Greek rescuers scoured the Ionian Sea for survivors a day after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank, killing at least 78 people.

#UKRAINE A delegation of African leaders met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today and told Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate and negotiate, hours after sheltering from missile strikes on Kyiv.

#DAILY MAIL Boris Johnson was accused of committing a “clear breach” of the UK ministerial rules by only informing the appointments watchdog of his new role as a Daily Mail columnist half an hour before the public announcement.

PARTING SHOT

 

photograph-patrick-browne Patrick Browne The museum teaches visitors about the original ‘Almshouses’, retirement homes, in Waterford City. Patrick Browne

The Irish Wake Museum, a museum about traditions and superstitions around death in Ireland, opened today in Co Waterford.

The museum displays an array of objects associated with death in Ireland that the Waterford Museum of Treasures has been collecting for 10 years.

It offers an opportunity to experience rituals that are unique to Ireland’s relationship with death through guided tours.

The Irish Wake Museum is located at the former Dean John Collyn’s Almshouse called ‘God’s People’s House’ which was founded in 1478, on the Day of the Dead.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags