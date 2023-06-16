Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie The cast this morning in Glasnevin Cemetery to play the story of Paddy Dignam's funeral, as read in Ulysses by James Joyce, on Bloomsday. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Senegal's President Macky Sall shake hands before a meeting in Kyiv. Alamy Stock Photo

#NOTTINGHAM A former university student was charged with three counts of murder after two talented sportspeople and a school caretaker were found stabbed to death in Nottingham streets.

#US A truck driver who expressed hatred of Jews has been convicted of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue and shooting everyone he could find, killing 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror.

#GREECE Police have arrested nine suspected people smugglers as Greek rescuers scoured the Ionian Sea for survivors a day after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank, killing at least 78 people.

#UKRAINE A delegation of African leaders met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today and told Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate and negotiate, hours after sheltering from missile strikes on Kyiv.

#DAILY MAIL Boris Johnson was accused of committing a “clear breach” of the UK ministerial rules by only informing the appointments watchdog of his new role as a Daily Mail columnist half an hour before the public announcement.

PARTING SHOT

Patrick Browne The museum teaches visitors about the original ‘Almshouses’, retirement homes, in Waterford City. Patrick Browne

The Irish Wake Museum, a museum about traditions and superstitions around death in Ireland, opened today in Co Waterford.

The museum displays an array of objects associated with death in Ireland that the Waterford Museum of Treasures has been collecting for 10 years.

It offers an opportunity to experience rituals that are unique to Ireland’s relationship with death through guided tours.

The Irish Wake Museum is located at the former Dean John Collyn’s Almshouse called ‘God’s People’s House’ which was founded in 1478, on the Day of the Dead.