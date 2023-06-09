Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#RESIGNATION Former British prime minister Boris Johnson resigned as an MP after accusing a House of Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.

#CLASSIFIED Donald Trump took secret documents dealing with US nuclear and weapons programs from the White House after leaving office, potentially putting national security at risk, according to the newly unsealed indictment of the former president.

#UKRAINE Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a long-expected counteroffensive from Ukraine had started but that Kyiv had not reached its goals.

#FRANCE The child victims of a playground stabbing in France are all in a stable condition. The four children, who range in age from just 22 months to three years, were attacked by a man with a knife at a lakeside park in Annecy yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has taken part in her final school strike to draw attention to climate change.

Thunberg, 20, started staging Friday protests outside the Swedish parliament during school hours in 2018.

Teenagers from around the world followed her lead, leading to an international student movement called Fridays for Future.

The campaigner has now graduated from high school and noted that her future Friday activities “technically” will not be school striking.

But in a tweet, she vowed to continue protesting, saying: “The fight has only just begun.”

“We are still moving in the wrong direction, where those in power are allowed to sacrifice,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter.