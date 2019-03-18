Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PSNI officers at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone where three young people have died Source: Liam McBurney via PA Images

Three teenagers have died and three people are receiving treatment in hospital, after an incident at a hotel in Tyrone yesterday evening.

and three people are receiving treatment in hospital, after an incident at a hotel in Tyrone yesterday evening. Gardaí have said a body has been found as part of their search for a missing mother-of-three.

as part of their search for a missing mother-of-three. A man died in a road crash in Tallaght, Dublin this morning.

in Tallaght, Dublin this morning. Two men died in a road crash near Carlingford just after 12.30am this morning.

in a road crash near Carlingford just after 12.30am this morning. An 82-year-old ex-US marine was one to two ex-US servicemen refused bail today concerning an alleged security breach at Shannon Airport yesterday.

yesterday. A new intelligence unit to assess threats to State will be set up by the end of the year, according to the Taoiseach.

to assess threats to State will be set up by the end of the year, according to the Taoiseach. The Department of Agriculture has launched a tender worth €80,000 for the provision of 75,000 pet passports .

. Irish Defence Forces members have been honoured for their peacekeeping roles in south Lebanon at a special medal ceremony.

INTERNATIONAL

Dutch counter terrorism police prepare to enter a house after a shooting incident in Utrecht, Netherlands Source: Peter Dejong via PA Images

#UTRECHT: Dutch police have arrested a suspect following a shooting in the city of Utrecht this morning.

#BREXIT: The speaker of the House of Commons has said Prime Minister Theresa May cannot have another meaningful vote on the Brexit deal without changes.

#WARNER BROS: Warner Bros chief Kevin Tsujihara has stepped down from the studio following claims that he promised roles to an actress with whom he was having an affair.

#YELLOW VEST: The top police chief in Paris has been fired following another weekend of rioting in the capital during “yellow vest” protests.

PARTING SHOT

Three people died following a shooting in the city of Utrecht this morning, according to the Utrecht police chief.

One social media user posted an image she drew in response to the attack.

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)