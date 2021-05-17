#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 17 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Monday 17 May 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE417 Arnotts reopen Niamh and Siobhan O'Leary were among the shoppers in Dublin city today on the first day many retailers have opened since Christmas. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-mon-may-17-2021 Customers in the Waverley, Edinburgh, enjoy a drink inside the bar for the first time in months Source: Jane Barlow/PA Images

#GAZA: Israel continued its aerial bombardment in Gaza today while the US asked for the “justification” for the bombing of a media building.

#RE-OPENING: Boris Johnson called for “heavy doses of caution” as England’s lockdown eased today as the new Indian variant continues to spread.

#COVID: A dip in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is offering a glimmer of hope in India.

PARTING SHOT

The name Jackie Weaver might ring a bell for some of you. 

And the woman who found fame when a parish Zoom meeting went viral now has her own podcast. 

She spoke to The Telegraph today about how things have changed since that notable meeting of Handforth Parish Council last year.

