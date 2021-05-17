Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government warned that there was a risk that patients’ medical data affected by the HSE ransomware attack “will be abused”.
- Emergency staff have described the intense pressure they’ve come under amid the HSE hack.
- People in their 40s are set to get a choice of the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson, or wait for the mRNA vaccine.
- A further 360 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Happy shoppers returned to stores today but city retailers warned that tourism and office workers are still key.
- A US Navy helicopter spotted over the Cliffs of Moher at the weekend was a on a mercy mission, officials have said.
- The fate of a badger family is at the centre of a planning battle between Pat Kenny and a nursing home developer.
- Irish Rail is investigating the “unauthorised distribution” of the Howth Junction incident video.
- There is a “lingering resentment” towards the banks from the public in the wake of the crash over a decade ago.
- The weather was truly foul for periods again today as a thunderstorm warning was put in place for five counties.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: Israel continued its aerial bombardment in Gaza today while the US asked for the “justification” for the bombing of a media building.
#RE-OPENING: Boris Johnson called for “heavy doses of caution” as England’s lockdown eased today as the new Indian variant continues to spread.
#COVID: A dip in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is offering a glimmer of hope in India.
PARTING SHOT
The name Jackie Weaver might ring a bell for some of you.
And the woman who found fame when a parish Zoom meeting went viral now has her own podcast.
She spoke to The Telegraph today about how things have changed since that notable meeting of Handforth Parish Council last year.
