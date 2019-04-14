This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Weather warnings, Sudan and Tiger Woods had everybody talking today.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 7:59 PM
Banners carrying the sigils of House Bolton, House Stark, House Tyrell, House Greyjoy, House Martell, and House Arryn, on display at the launch of the Game of Thrones touring exhibition at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Banners carrying the sigils of House Bolton, House Stark, House Tyrell, House Greyjoy, House Martell, and House Arryn, on display at the launch of the Game of Thrones touring exhibition at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Equality Act Representative Ilhan Omar Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#COMEBACK: Tiger Woods has won the 2019 Masters at Augusta, completing one of the greatest comebacks in the history of golf. 

#SUDAN Its new military leaders want the rest of the world to back them.

#BREXIT Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern have penned an op-ed calling for a second Brexit referendum.

#USA Top Democrats defended Ilhan Omar after President Donald Trump retweeted video that was edited to suggest she was being dismissive of the significance of the 9/11 attacks.

#JULIAN ASSANGE His father said he could be deported to Australia.

PARTING SHOT

Game of Thrones is back tonight – but who will end up sitting on the Iron Throne? Here’s what our writers think…

