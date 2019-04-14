Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Status Orange rainfall warning is in place for Cork and Waterford – one of a number of weather warnings in place until tomorrow across the country
- A renewed appeal was made after a woman died following being struck by a motorcycle on 8 April
- Two women were arrested in the Mullingar area in a human trafficking investigation
- A member of the public was thanked for helping gardaí arrest a dangerous driver who had no licence or insurance
- Figures released to TheJournal.ie showed that hundreds of people were suspended from housing lists for refusing multiple offers
- The NTA defended the new MetroLink stop despite a €12 million spend on a nearby underground station site
INTERNATIONAL
#COMEBACK: Tiger Woods has won the 2019 Masters at Augusta, completing one of the greatest comebacks in the history of golf.
#SUDAN Its new military leaders want the rest of the world to back them.
#BREXIT Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern have penned an op-ed calling for a second Brexit referendum.
#USA Top Democrats defended Ilhan Omar after President Donald Trump retweeted video that was edited to suggest she was being dismissive of the significance of the 9/11 attacks.
#JULIAN ASSANGE His father said he could be deported to Australia.
PARTING SHOT
Game of Thrones is back tonight – but who will end up sitting on the Iron Throne? Here’s what our writers think…
