Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Banners carrying the sigils of House Bolton, House Stark, House Tyrell, House Greyjoy, House Martell, and House Arryn, on display at the launch of the Game of Thrones touring exhibition at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.

Banners carrying the sigils of House Bolton, House Stark, House Tyrell, House Greyjoy, House Martell, and House Arryn, on display at the launch of the Game of Thrones touring exhibition at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Banners carrying the sigils of House Bolton, House Stark, House Tyrell, House Greyjoy, House Martell, and House Arryn, on display at the launch of the Game of Thrones touring exhibition at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Representative Ilhan Omar Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#COMEBACK: Tiger Woods has won the 2019 Masters at Augusta, completing one of the greatest comebacks in the history of golf.

#SUDAN Its new military leaders want the rest of the world to back them.

#BREXIT Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern have penned an op-ed calling for a second Brexit referendum.

#USA Top Democrats defended Ilhan Omar after President Donald Trump retweeted video that was edited to suggest she was being dismissive of the significance of the 9/11 attacks.

#JULIAN ASSANGE His father said he could be deported to Australia.

PARTING SHOT

Game of Thrones is back tonight – but who will end up sitting on the Iron Throne? Here’s what our writers think…