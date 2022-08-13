Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 13 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0396 Burrow Beach Woman reading a book at Burrow Beach in Sutton, Dublin, as people enjoy the continuing hot and sunny weather. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war Children watch as workers clean up after a rocket strike on a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Source: David Goldman

#RUSHDIE The man suspected of stabbing Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder and assault and has been remanded in custody without bail.

#UKRAINE Russia’s military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region.

#BORIS Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has been the only Prime Minister she has worked with who was “a disgrace to the office”.

#AUSTRIA Three people died on Saturday in Austria after a crammed van smuggling them tried to escape a police control and overturned.

#SPAIN Organisers of the Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain have said they are “devastated” after one person died and 17 were injured during the music event.

#AFGHANISTAN Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air today as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital.

#LAKEGARDA Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country’s largest lake, close to its lowest level ever recorded.

PARTING SHOT

rail-strikes Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on the picket line outside London Euston train station in July. Source: PA

He shot to fame in June after conducting a series of media interviews in England about a rail workers’ strike, and Mick Lynch has revealed he’s been told by Irish people that his message is “really resonating” with them.

