Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#RUSHDIE The man suspected of stabbing Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder and assault and has been remanded in custody without bail.
#UKRAINE Russia’s military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region.
#BORIS Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has been the only Prime Minister she has worked with who was “a disgrace to the office”.
#AUSTRIA Three people died on Saturday in Austria after a crammed van smuggling them tried to escape a police control and overturned.
#SPAIN Organisers of the Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain have said they are “devastated” after one person died and 17 were injured during the music event.
#AFGHANISTAN Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air today as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital.
#LAKEGARDA Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country’s largest lake, close to its lowest level ever recorded.
PARTING SHOT
He shot to fame in June after conducting a series of media interviews in England about a rail workers’ strike, and Mick Lynch has revealed he’s been told by Irish people that his message is “really resonating” with them.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS