Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Woman reading a book at Burrow Beach in Sutton, Dublin, as people enjoy the continuing hot and sunny weather. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Children watch as workers clean up after a rocket strike on a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Source: David Goldman

#RUSHDIE The man suspected of stabbing Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder and assault and has been remanded in custody without bail.

#UKRAINE Russia’s military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region.

#BORIS Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has been the only Prime Minister she has worked with who was “a disgrace to the office”.

#AUSTRIA Three people died on Saturday in Austria after a crammed van smuggling them tried to escape a police control and overturned.

#SPAIN Organisers of the Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain have said they are “devastated” after one person died and 17 were injured during the music event.

#AFGHANISTAN Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air today as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital.

#LAKEGARDA Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country’s largest lake, close to its lowest level ever recorded.

PARTING SHOT

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on the picket line outside London Euston train station in July. Source: PA

He shot to fame in June after conducting a series of media interviews in England about a rail workers’ strike, and Mick Lynch has revealed he’s been told by Irish people that his message is “really resonating” with them.