Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Jennifer O'Sullivan with her dog Socky joins people running in the annual Law Society of Ireland Calcutta Run. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting at Town Square in Uvalde, Texas. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#UVALDE Harrowing accounts emerged of the ordeals faced by survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde, as the deeply traumatized town prepared for a visit Sunday by US President Joe Biden.

#NIGERIA More than 30 people are killed during a stampede at an overcrowded church charity event where food was being distributed.

#RUSSIA Putin, Macron, and Scholz have talks lasting 80 minutes - Moscow says it’s ready to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports but demanded the West lift sanctions.

#UKRAINE Meanwhile, the Russian army confirmed it had seized the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine.

#PARTYGATE Discontent in the Conservative ranks grows, as MPs fear they may lose their seats over the Downing Street lockdown parties fallout.

PARTING SHOT

Klopp during a press conference earlier this week. Source: PA

Liverpool are taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League Final in Paris.

Writing ahead of the match, John Brewin wrote there’s a realisation that Jurgen Klopp’s team is probably the best in the club’s illustrious history.