Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news
IRELAND
-
The first case of monkeypox is confirmed in Republic, while a suspected case is also being investigated.
-
A man in his 40s is charged after gardaí seize drugs worth around €1.4 million in searches in Clare and Limerick.
- The IMO backed potential strike action by NCHDs, previously referred to as junior doctors.
- DAA warned of “another busy weekend” at Dublin Airport.
- Tens of thousands marched in Belfast as unionism celebrated the centenary of Northern Ireland.
- The potato sector looks forward to Ireland hosting the World Potato Congress from 30 May to 2 June.
INTERNATIONAL
#UVALDE Harrowing accounts emerged of the ordeals faced by survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde, as the deeply traumatized town prepared for a visit Sunday by US President Joe Biden.
#NIGERIA More than 30 people are killed during a stampede at an overcrowded church charity event where food was being distributed.
#RUSSIA Putin, Macron, and Scholz have talks lasting 80 minutes - Moscow says it’s ready to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports but demanded the West lift sanctions.
#UKRAINE Meanwhile, the Russian army confirmed it had seized the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine.
#PARTYGATE Discontent in the Conservative ranks grows, as MPs fear they may lose their seats over the Downing Street lockdown parties fallout.
PARTING SHOT
Liverpool are taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League Final in Paris.
Writing ahead of the match, John Brewin wrote there’s a realisation that Jurgen Klopp’s team is probably the best in the club’s illustrious history.
