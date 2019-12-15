This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 7:50 PM
28 minutes ago 810 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4934726

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Annual Charity Bike Run2 William Deasy gets to meet Santa Claus as bikers from Killarney and Tralee came together for the Annual Charity Christmas Bike run on the Ring of Kerry 175km route. Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

sausage-dog-festive-walk A dog taking part in a sausage dog festive walk in Hyde Park, London. Source: Hollie Adams/PA Images

#BULLISH: Michael Gove said today he was “confident” of a Brexit trade deal by the end of the year despite Michel Barnier describing this as “unrealistic”

#COP25: Rich countries were accused of being “missing in action” as a compromise at the UN climate summit fell well short of what had been called for.

#MESUT OZIL: Chinese State TV pulled coverage of an Arsenal match over comments made by a player about the treatment of Muslims

PARTING SHOT

The recriminations in the Labour Party will continue for a very long time after their mauling in the general election. 

Part of their efforts will be to try to understand why the red wall fell and what can be done to regain those voters in northern England.

This piece on The Guardian sees reporter Tim Adams travel to Tony Blair’s old constituency of Sedgefield to discover why men and women who voted for Labour their whole lives went Tory. 

“You are talking about the north-east of England. It is not just based on a strong unionised workforce, but also the armed services. There is hardly a family around here who has not had a son or a brother or a father serve. A man like Corbyn, with his history, they could not vote for him.”

