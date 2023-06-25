Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

A holiday flight to Mexico was diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon

More than seven in 10 people don’t believe trust in RTÉ can be restored following the Ryan Tubridy payment controversy.

can be restored following the Ryan Tubridy payment controversy. A woman in her 30s has died after an incident in the water off a Co Cork beach in which she tried to save her child from difficulty.

in which she tried to save her child from difficulty. A man in his 4os has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Meath.

in Co Meath. A holiday flight to Mexico was diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon after the crew declared a medical emergency over the North Atlantic.

over the North Atlantic. A massive surge after half-time which saw them blitz Galway for 1-5 without reply paved the way for Mayo to send their arch rivals crashing out of the 2023 All-Ireland championship.

Concerns over the mental health of inmates at many of the country’s prisons have been flagged by prison committees, with many citing a shortage of treatment options.

at many of the country’s prisons have been flagged by prison committees, with many citing a shortage of treatment options. Ireland requires an urgent step change in its approach to drug use, the chair of the citizens’ assembly has said.

INTERNATIONAL

Claudio Bresciani / TT News Agency via AP Police cordon off the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm Claudio Bresciani / TT News Agency via AP / TT News Agency via AP

#RUSSIA US Congressional leaders were reportedly briefed on a build-up of Wagner forces days before their commander claimed the attacks which sparked their rebellion against Russia took place.

#SWEDEN One person was killed and several others injured when a rollercoaster derailed in Stockholm today, Swedish TV reported.

Advertisement

#RIP A man in his 40s has died at Glastonbuy Festival after a “medical incident” in the early hours of this morning.

#AFGHANISTAN The Supreme Leader of the Taliban has claimed his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls’ education is severely curtailed.

PARTING SHOT

Darragh Kane Darragh Kane

Cork’s John Redmond Street was transformed with oceans of multicoloured and mesmerising rainbow-dyed foam by German artist Stephanie Lüning as part of Cork Midsummer Festival today.

This installation (made from water, biodegradable soap, and food colouring) was created live by the artist as crowds watched.

This was one of the final events of Cork Midsummer Festival 2023 which has been running over the last 2 weeks.