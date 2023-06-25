Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#RUSSIA US Congressional leaders were reportedly briefed on a build-up of Wagner forces days before their commander claimed the attacks which sparked their rebellion against Russia took place.
#SWEDEN One person was killed and several others injured when a rollercoaster derailed in Stockholm today, Swedish TV reported.
#RIP A man in his 40s has died at Glastonbuy Festival after a “medical incident” in the early hours of this morning.
#AFGHANISTAN The Supreme Leader of the Taliban has claimed his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls’ education is severely curtailed.
Cork’s John Redmond Street was transformed with oceans of multicoloured and mesmerising rainbow-dyed foam by German artist Stephanie Lüning as part of Cork Midsummer Festival today.
This installation (made from water, biodegradable soap, and food colouring) was created live by the artist as crowds watched.
This was one of the final events of Cork Midsummer Festival 2023 which has been running over the last 2 weeks.
