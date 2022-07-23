Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 23 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 8:08 PM
553 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5824513

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

2022_0723_16433000 Minister McConalogue addressing the 42nd MacGill Summer School.

INTERNATIONAL

greece-wildfires A firefighter tries to extinguishes a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera in Greece. Source: AP/PA Images

#MONKEYPOX The virus was declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation. 

#BIDEN US President insisted he “feels much better than I sound” as he met with his top economic team after contracting coronavirus.

#UKRAINE Russian missiles struck the Odessa port, a key Black Sea terminal, one day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports blocked by the war.

#WILDFIRES Greece’s Fire Service is tackling four major blazes, including one that led to more than 450 people being evacuated at an island holiday resort.

#CANADA Pope Francis will express his sadness over the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools in Canada. 

PARTING SHOT

One of the best to ever do it, Brian Cody called time on his legendary reign as Kilkenny manager, during which he won 11 All-Irelands and 18 Leinster titles.

brian-cody Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

