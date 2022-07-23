Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#MONKEYPOX The virus was declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation.
#BIDEN US President insisted he “feels much better than I sound” as he met with his top economic team after contracting coronavirus.
#UKRAINE Russian missiles struck the Odessa port, a key Black Sea terminal, one day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports blocked by the war.
#WILDFIRES Greece’s Fire Service is tackling four major blazes, including one that led to more than 450 people being evacuated at an island holiday resort.
#CANADA Pope Francis will express his sadness over the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
PARTING SHOT
One of the best to ever do it, Brian Cody called time on his legendary reign as Kilkenny manager, during which he won 11 All-Irelands and 18 Leinster titles.
