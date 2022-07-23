Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Saturday 23 July 2022
Advertisement

Agriculture Minister hits out Putin's 'despotic regime' and 'weaponising' of food

Minister McConalogue said he and “the farm families of Ireland stand in full solidarity with our farming brothers in sisters at this time”.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 7:40 PM
44 minutes ago 1,749 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5824501
Minister McConalogue addressing the 42nd MacGill Summer School.
Minister McConalogue addressing the 42nd MacGill Summer School.
Minister McConalogue addressing the 42nd MacGill Summer School.

THE AGRICULTURE MINISTER has welcomed a deal aimed at unblocking Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports and alleviating a global food crisis.

Speaking at the annual MacGill Summer School in Glenties, Co Donegal, Minister Charlie McConalogue said he hoped the deal will “see grain move from Ukraine through the Black Sea and to the countries that need this most”.

The Minister added that “we need to take the necessary steps to ensure that food security is maintained, for EU citizens, for the Ukrainian people and in the wider global context”.

The deal was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations but just hours later, Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced today’s strike as “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “unequivocally condemns” the strikes and added that “these products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis”.

In today’s address to the MacGill Summer School, which discusses a range of social, economic and political issues, Minister McConalogue hit out at Putin’s “despotic regime weaponising food over the course of this invasion”.

The Minister added that he and “the farm families of Ireland stand in full solidarity with our farming brothers in sisters at this time”.

Minister McConalogue also said that he is “hoping and praying for a quick resolution to the illegal invasion for the people of Ukraine, as well as for those people who are dependent on the Ukrainian harvest”.

Russia and Ukraine account for more than 30% of global grain exports and Minister McConalogue said the Ukraine war has exposed how food is “our most precious and valuable resource”.

The Agriculture Minister added that the “Government is resolute in our solidarity and support for Ukraine” and in “honouring our commitment to help people who have been displaced by this horrendous war”.

Meanwhile, the 42nd MacGill Summer School will conclude tomorrow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Coleman

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie