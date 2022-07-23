Agriculture Minister hits out Putin's 'despotic regime' and 'weaponising' of food

THE AGRICULTURE MINISTER has welcomed a deal aimed at unblocking Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports and alleviating a global food crisis.

Speaking at the annual MacGill Summer School in Glenties, Co Donegal, Minister Charlie McConalogue said he hoped the deal will “see grain move from Ukraine through the Black Sea and to the countries that need this most”.

The Minister added that “we need to take the necessary steps to ensure that food security is maintained, for EU citizens, for the Ukrainian people and in the wider global context”.

The deal was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations but just hours later, Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced today’s strike as “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations.

Advertisement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “unequivocally condemns” the strikes and added that “these products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis”.

In today’s address to the MacGill Summer School, which discusses a range of social, economic and political issues, Minister McConalogue hit out at Putin’s “despotic regime weaponising food over the course of this invasion”.

The Minister added that he and “the farm families of Ireland stand in full solidarity with our farming brothers in sisters at this time”.

Minister McConalogue also said that he is “hoping and praying for a quick resolution to the illegal invasion for the people of Ukraine, as well as for those people who are dependent on the Ukrainian harvest”.

Russia and Ukraine account for more than 30% of global grain exports and Minister McConalogue said the Ukraine war has exposed how food is “our most precious and valuable resource”.

The Agriculture Minister added that the “Government is resolute in our solidarity and support for Ukraine” and in “honouring our commitment to help people who have been displaced by this horrendous war”.

Meanwhile, the 42nd MacGill Summer School will conclude tomorrow.