Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Clashes broke out between police and gangs of youths Belfast over the removal of bonfire materials.
- A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for the entire country until tomorrow morning.
- Ryanair has launched legal proceedings against Peter Bellew, the airline’s outgoing chief operating officer and the man once tipped to replace Michael O’Leary.
- A 36-year-old man charged with possessing a submachine gun and assaulting gardaí will be tried by the non-jury Special Criminal Court in October.
- A man was arrested as part of a garda crackdown into a €29 million VAT fraud scheme.
- The government said there’s €42,500 worth of public debt hanging over the head of every person living in the State.
- A Coast Guard helicopter airlifted a diver who got into difficulty at the wreck of the Lusitania.
- Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for Ireland’s first injecting centre at Merchants Quay will be appealed to An Bord Pleanála.
- A pony suspected of being used as “dog bait” is in a serious condition after being rescued.
- What’s the backstop and why is it so important? The latest episode of the TheJournal.ie‘s The Explainer podcast has the answer.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: The US is to seek a free-trade agreement with the UK “at the earliest possible time” after it leaves the EU.
#PLANT THE SEED: Humans need to embrace a plant-based diet if we’re to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, a new UN report has warned.
#GOOD MAN YOURSELF: Actor Danny Trejo helped save a baby trapped in an overturned car in Los Angeles.
PARTING SHOT
It’s not the best Beatles album (which everyone knows is Revolver right?), but the iconic cover of Abbey Road has led millions of people to take their own photos going across the zebra crossing next to the recording studio in London.
Today, however, hundreds of Fab Four fans descended on St John’s Wood to get their photos taken going across like John, Paul, George and Ringo did when the original photo was taken 50 years ago today.
