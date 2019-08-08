Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Annemarie Dunning from Kildare won the best dressed lady at the Stena Line Dublin Horse Show 2019 in the RDS today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Beto O'Rourke paid a visit to Ciudad Juarez today to meet the families of victims of the El Paso shooting. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#BREXIT: The US is to seek a free-trade agreement with the UK “at the earliest possible time” after it leaves the EU.

#PLANT THE SEED: Humans need to embrace a plant-based diet if we’re to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, a new UN report has warned.

#GOOD MAN YOURSELF: Actor Danny Trejo helped save a baby trapped in an overturned car in Los Angeles.

PARTING SHOT

Beatles lookalike band 'Fab Four' joins fans as they walk across Abbey Road in London on the 50th anniversary of the band doing it for their iconic album cover Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

It’s not the best Beatles album (which everyone knows is Revolver right?), but the iconic cover of Abbey Road has led millions of people to take their own photos going across the zebra crossing next to the recording studio in London.

Today, however, hundreds of Fab Four fans descended on St John’s Wood to get their photos taken going across like John, Paul, George and Ringo did when the original photo was taken 50 years ago today.