Pony suspected as being used as 'dog bait' fighting for its life after being rescued

A PONY WHICH is suspected as being used as “dog bait” is fighting for its life after being rescued by an animal charity.

Mikey, a miniature pony, was found tied to a gate close to a housing estate in the north inner city of Cork by a member of the public on Wednesday afternoon.

The concerned person contacted the My Lovely Horse Rescue charity, which has a centre in Cork.

It is one of the worst cases of sustained abuse that volunteers at the charity, have dealt with.

Gardaí in Cork have been notified along with the Department of Agriculture veterinary officials.

“The abuse of the little boy, whom we’ve named Mikey has been taking place over a long period of time,” Kelly Mellerick of My Lovely Horse Rescue said.

We believe that if he hadn’t have been found by the member of the public when he was he would be dead in a day or two.

He was actually starting to rot and the smell from him was horrific.

Mellerick said that it is suspected he “might have been used as dog bait” because he had so many old and new bites, cuts and bruises.

There are also numerous rope burns to his neck.

An image of Mikey's injuries Source: Sarah Slater

“There is so much infection, and build up of puss around his neck that he’s struggling to breath,” Mellerick said.

We just have to question how people can do such acts to a defenceless little animal like this.

“He’s doing his best to live and he has eaten a little but the next few days are critical,” she said.

Mellerick added that the pony’s mouth is in “a horrendous state” and as a result it is difficult to put an exact age on him. However, they believe he is, at most, five-years-old.

“Even the vets which help us, such as Jim Hegarty and Dave Canty, are so appalled by the level of abuse. They have been and are doing wonderful work with him,” Mellerick said.

The pony had to be sedated and many of the healed puncture wounds re-opened in a bid to drain all the puss away.

Mellerick said that it is going to be a “costly process trying to save his life” and has called for “as many donations as we can possibly get”.

“He’s a brave little boy, we promise to do everything in our power to give him a life worth living.”