The Explainer: What is the Irish backstop?

‘THE BACKSTOP’ IS one of the most contentious parts of the Brexit agreement.

But it’s also something that can fall foul of bad explanations, misunderstandings, and being used as a political football.

So this week on The Explainer podcast, we’re taking a good and proper look at the Backstop. What is it? Why is it so controversial? Is everything that’s being said about it true?

To help guide us through the conversation, joining host Sinéad O’Carroll in studio is reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha and Euronews reporter Shona Murray.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Design by Palash Somani.