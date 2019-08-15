Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Malaysian police have said that the results of an autopsy indicate that there was “no violence, abduction or foul play” involved in the death of Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin.
- The first round of CAO placements have been published, offering 74,657 places in college, university or another educational institution to 51,513 applicants.
- US Vice President Mike Pence has confirmed that he will visit Ireland on 6 and 7 September.
- A five-year-old girl from Cork has drowned in a lake in Dessau, Germany whilst on a family holiday.
- A judge has ruled that a creditor may repossess the €900,000 of restaurateur Ronan Ryan and his wife, former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood.
- The family of a girl who died after falling ill at her debs have criticised the people behind a fake fundraising page that was set up purporting to be from the family.
- More than 6,600 students in 36 primary schools will receive a hot meal during lunch at school every day from next month.
- Two HSE doctors have written to An Bord Pleanála calling on it to refuse planning permission for a drive-thru fast food restaurant in Skerries in north Dublin.
- A legal case involving a Belfast bakery that refused to make a cake with a message supporting gay marriage is going to the European Court of Human Rights.
INTERNATIONAL
#GIBRALTAR: Gibraltar’s Supreme Court has ruled in favour of releasing an Iranian tanker seized on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria in breach of international sanctions.
#CRITICISM: A new campaign by the UK’s Home Office that seeks to reduce knife crime with ads on chicken boxes has been criticised as “racist or unfathomably stupid”.
#NEW ZEALAND: Officials in New Zealand have apologised after the alleged Christchurch mosque gunman was allowed to send a letter from prison espousing “hateful” views that a supporter then shared online.
PARTING SHOT
Christmas isn’t for another 131 days … but that hasn’t stopped Brown Thomas getting things up and running already.
It today launched its Christmas shops in its Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores.
