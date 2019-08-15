Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Liam Smith from the US, Simon Beattie from Offaly and Reuben Pim from Kilkenny enjoying the weather as they dive from the Forty Foot in Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The stars of the Edinburgh Fringe show 'Valentina's Galaxy' take their first steps on what looks like a new planet but is in fact the Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park above the city of Edinburgh. Source: Jane Barlow via PA Images

#GIBRALTAR: Gibraltar’s Supreme Court has ruled in favour of releasing an Iranian tanker seized on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria in breach of international sanctions.

#CRITICISM: A new campaign by the UK’s Home Office that seeks to reduce knife crime with ads on chicken boxes has been criticised as “racist or unfathomably stupid”.

#NEW ZEALAND: Officials in New Zealand have apologised after the alleged Christchurch mosque gunman was allowed to send a letter from prison espousing “hateful” views that a supporter then shared online.

PARTING SHOT

Christmas isn’t for another 131 days … but that hasn’t stopped Brown Thomas getting things up and running already.

It today launched its Christmas shops in its Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores.

Irish model Sarah Morrissey at the launch of the Christmas shop in Brown Thomas today Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie