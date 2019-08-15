This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 8:55 PM
54 minutes ago 2,668 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4768202
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

033_90577754 Liam Smith from the US, Simon Beattie from Offaly and Reuben Pim from Kilkenny enjoying the weather as they dive from the Forty Foot in Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Malaysian police have said that the results of an autopsy indicate that there was “no violence, abduction or foul play” involved in the death of Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin.
  • The first round of CAO placements have been published, offering 74,657 places in college, university or another educational institution to 51,513 applicants. 
  • US Vice President Mike Pence has confirmed that he will visit Ireland on 6 and 7 September.
  • A five-year-old  girl from Cork has drowned in a lake in Dessau, Germany whilst on a family holiday.
  • A judge has ruled that a creditor may repossess the €900,000 of restaurateur Ronan Ryan and his wife, former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood.
  • The family of a girl who died after falling ill at her debs have criticised the people behind a fake fundraising page that was set up purporting to be from the family.
  • More than 6,600 students in 36 primary schools will receive a hot meal during lunch at school every day from next month. 
  • Two HSE doctors have written to An Bord Pleanála calling on it to refuse planning permission for a drive-thru fast food restaurant in Skerries in north Dublin.
  • A legal case involving a Belfast bakery that refused to make a cake with a message supporting gay marriage is going to the European Court of Human Rights. 

INTERNATIONAL

Edinburgh Festival 2019 The stars of the Edinburgh Fringe show 'Valentina's Galaxy' take their first steps on what looks like a new planet but is in fact the Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park above the city of Edinburgh. Source: Jane Barlow via PA Images

#GIBRALTAR: Gibraltar’s Supreme Court has ruled in favour of releasing an Iranian tanker seized on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria in breach of international sanctions.

#CRITICISM: A new campaign by the UK’s Home Office that seeks to reduce knife crime with ads on chicken boxes has been criticised as “racist or unfathomably stupid”.

#NEW ZEALAND: Officials in New Zealand have apologised after the alleged Christchurch mosque gunman was allowed to send a letter from prison espousing “hateful” views that a supporter then shared online.

PARTING SHOT

Christmas isn’t for another 131 days … but that hasn’t stopped Brown Thomas getting things up and running already. 

It today launched its Christmas shops in its Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores. 

17 BT Christmas Store_90577654 Irish model Sarah Morrissey at the launch of the Christmas shop in Brown Thomas today Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie