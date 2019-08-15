This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fake fundraising page set up claiming to be for teen who died at Galway debs

Her family have said it was designed to look like it was set up by them.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 8:41 AM
59 minutes ago 8,071 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4766699
Jessica Moore died on Monday.
Image: Rip.ie
Jessica Moore died on Monday.
Jessica Moore died on Monday.
Image: Rip.ie

THE FAMILY OF a teenage girl who died after falling ill at her debs have said that a fake fundraising page has been set up purporting to be from the family.

Her father Brendan Moore posted to Facebook saying that the page had been set up and made to look like it was from him. 

“Please note that there is absolutely no campaign by us for funding. We believe that someone has set up a fake copy of my profile. Please do not contribute but spread the word,” he wrote. 

Jessica Moore (19) was a pupil at St Raphael’s College in Loughrea, Co Galway and was attending the event at a hotel in Ballinasloe on Sunday.

An ambulance was called after she felt unwell at around 2am on Monday, and she was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Her brother has also said that “some horrible people” have set up “a fake fundraising page in Jessica’s name”.

“They are using a Facebook account that has copied my fathers. Please please spread the word that this is absolutely not us. DO NOT DONATE TO THIS FRAUD. We hope that this message reaches as many people as possible before another penny is taken from honest and caring friends of Jessica,” he wrote.

The funeral for the teenager will take place at St Patrick’s Church in Bullaun this afternoon. 

Gardaí have said they are investigating the death.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie