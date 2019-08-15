Fake fundraising page set up claiming to be for teen who died at Galway debs

THE FAMILY OF a teenage girl who died after falling ill at her debs have said that a fake fundraising page has been set up purporting to be from the family.

Her father Brendan Moore posted to Facebook saying that the page had been set up and made to look like it was from him.

“Please note that there is absolutely no campaign by us for funding. We believe that someone has set up a fake copy of my profile. Please do not contribute but spread the word,” he wrote.

Jessica Moore (19) was a pupil at St Raphael’s College in Loughrea, Co Galway and was attending the event at a hotel in Ballinasloe on Sunday.

An ambulance was called after she felt unwell at around 2am on Monday, and she was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Her brother has also said that “some horrible people” have set up “a fake fundraising page in Jessica’s name”.

“They are using a Facebook account that has copied my fathers. Please please spread the word that this is absolutely not us. DO NOT DONATE TO THIS FRAUD. We hope that this message reaches as many people as possible before another penny is taken from honest and caring friends of Jessica,” he wrote.

The funeral for the teenager will take place at St Patrick’s Church in Bullaun this afternoon.

Gardaí have said they are investigating the death.