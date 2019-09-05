Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland’s Darren Randolph makes a save from Haris Seferovic of Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Data Protection Commission will seek enforcement action over the government’s refusal to comply with findings about the legality of the Public Services Card.

The cabinet believes that a no-deal Brexit will be significantly worse than previously expected , with predictions of thousands of job losses in tourism and the fishing sector, according to the Irish Times.

Four people were arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Lucan .

. Agriculture minister Michael Creed announced that talks will reconvene between the meat industry and beef farmers.

between the meat industry and beef farmers. One of Ireland’s best known developers, Gerry Gannon lodged plans for 1,950 apartments in north Dublin.

in north Dublin. Over 40 residents were ordered to immediately vacate Dublin flats due to fire safety concerns.

Seán Cox has moved to the UK to continue his rehabilitation after suffering severe injuries in an unprovoked attack before a Liverpool match 18 months ago.

to continue his rehabilitation after suffering severe injuries in an unprovoked attack before a Liverpool match 18 months ago. A Norwegian Air jet diverted to Dublin Airport after the crew declared an emergency over the Atlantic.

INTERNATIONAL

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson said that he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than seek another Brexit extension from the European Union during an extraordinary speech in Yorkshire today.

#JOHNSON: The speech came after Johnson’s brother Jo announced that he’s retiring from politics citing an “unresolvable tension” between family loyalty and the national interest.

#USA: After causing widespread damage in the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian lashed the Carolinas ahead of making landfall in the US.

PARTING SHOT

As well as invoking the anger of his parliamentary colleagues and spawning a thousand memes, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s lounging in the House of Commons has now also become something of a landmark after being beamed onto Edinburgh Castle.

The anti-Brexit activist group Led By Donkeys projected the infamous image of the reclining politician along with the caption “Lying Tory”.

They also created a short film of the stunt which accused the UK government of lying about its Brexit intentions.

Click here if you can’t view the video.