This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Another bad day for Boris, Beef talks to reconvene and a Jacob Rees-Mogg projection – it’s the evening fix.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,388 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4797630

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

darren-randolph-makes-a-save-from-haris-seferovic Ireland’s Darren Randolph makes a save from Haris Seferovic of Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  •  The Data Protection Commission will seek enforcement action over the government’s refusal to comply with findings about the legality of the Public Services Card.
  • The cabinet believes that a no-deal Brexit will be significantly worse than previously expected, with predictions of thousands of job losses in tourism and the fishing sector, according to the Irish Times.
  • The cabinet believes that a no-deal Brexit will be significantly worse than they previously expected, with predictions of thousands of job losses in tourism and the fishing sector, according to the Irish Times.
  • The cabinet believes that a no-deal Brexit will be significantly worse than they previously expected, with predictions of thousands of job losses in tourism and the fishing sector, according to the Irish Times.
  • Four people were arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Lucan
  • Agriculture minister Michael Creed announced that talks will reconvene between the meat industry and beef farmers.
  • One of Ireland’s best known developers, Gerry Gannon lodged plans for 1,950 apartments in north Dublin.
  • Over 40 residents were ordered to immediately vacate Dublin flats due to fire safety concerns.
  • Seán Cox has moved to the UK to continue his rehabilitation after suffering severe injuries in an unprovoked attack before a Liverpool match 18 months ago.
  • A Norwegian Air jet diverted to Dublin Airport after the crew declared an emergency over the Atlantic.

INTERNATIONAL

police-officer-recruitment-drive-launched Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson said that he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than seek another Brexit extension from the European Union during an extraordinary speech in Yorkshire today.

#JOHNSON: The speech came after Johnson’s brother Jo announced that he’s retiring from politics citing an “unresolvable tension” between family loyalty and the national interest. 

#USA: After causing widespread damage in the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian lashed the Carolinas ahead of making landfall in the US.  

PARTING SHOT

As well as invoking the anger of his parliamentary colleagues and spawning a thousand memes, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s lounging in the House of Commons has now also become something of a landmark after being beamed onto Edinburgh Castle.

The anti-Brexit activist group Led By Donkeys projected the infamous image of the reclining politician along with the caption “Lying Tory”.

They also created a short film of the stunt which accused the UK government of lying about its Brexit intentions.

Click here if you can’t view the video.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie