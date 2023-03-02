Here's What Happened Today: Thusday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#MANCHESTER BOMBING The terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017 might have been prevented if MI5 had acted on key intelligence received in the months before the attack, an inquiry has found.
#UKRAINE Moscow has claimed that Ukrainians crossed into southern Russia and killed two civilians, an allegation denied by Kyiv as a “deliberate provocation”.
#JANUARY 6 Former US President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, the justice department said today.
#TRAIN CRASH Striking rail workers have paralysed Greece’s train services in protest at government management of the network, saying it contributed to the fatal collision that killed at least 47 people.
#PYRAMIDS Egypt’s antiquities authorities unveiled a newly discovered, sealed-off chamber inside one of the Great Pyramids at Giza, just outside Cairo, that dates back some 4,500 years.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, into orbit carrying two NASA astronauts, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut, for a science expedition aboard the International Space Station.
This five-minute long exposure shows the rockets second (and obviously successful) attempt to launch after a clog in a filter that supplies ignition fluid to start the rocket engines caused problems on Monday.
