Here's What Happened Today: Thusday

IRELAND

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern in the Helix Theatre, DCU Glasnevin, to receive an honorary doctorate from Dublin City University.

Maternity services will resume at Wexford General Hospital tomorrow following yesterday's fire that led to the evacuation of over 200 patients.

Flight activity at Dublin Airport was briefly suspended this evening due to drone activity.

Junior minister Niall Collins has defended his 2001 planning application as accurate in a Dáil statement this evening, as Sinn Féin raise concerns at the lack of a question and answer session.

A group of protesters have interrupted a ceremony today where former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was receiving an honorary doctorate from Dublin City University.

A senior police officer has repeated his belief that the dissident republican New IRA carried out a gun attack on an off-duty detective in Northern Ireland.

AIB has denied that nearly 2,000 of its customers who received over a 90% write-down of their loan received special treatment or deals that were not available to the majority of its customers.

A Swedish citizen has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to smuggle five people into Ireland last year.

A man in his 20s has died after a single-vehicle collision in Tipperary.

INTERNATIONAL

The site of a collision of two trains at Tempi municipality, Greece.

#MANCHESTER BOMBING The terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017 might have been prevented if MI5 had acted on key intelligence received in the months before the attack, an inquiry has found.

#UKRAINE Moscow has claimed that Ukrainians crossed into southern Russia and killed two civilians, an allegation denied by Kyiv as a “deliberate provocation”.

#JANUARY 6 Former US President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, the justice department said today.

#TRAIN CRASH Striking rail workers have paralysed Greece’s train services in protest at government management of the network, saying it contributed to the fatal collision that killed at least 47 people.

#PYRAMIDS Egypt’s antiquities authorities unveiled a newly discovered, sealed-off chamber inside one of the Great Pyramids at Giza, just outside Cairo, that dates back some 4,500 years.

PARTING SHOT

Launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 mission from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, into orbit carrying two NASA astronauts, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut, for a science expedition aboard the International Space Station.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

This five-minute long exposure shows the rockets second (and obviously successful) attempt to launch after a clog in a filter that supplies ignition fluid to start the rocket engines caused problems on Monday.