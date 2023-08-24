Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Daryna Lunina joins people from Ukraine in Grand Canal Dock this afternoon to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Alamy Stock Photo Former President Donald Trump's supporters gather outside of the Fulton County Jail Alamy Stock Photo

#TRUMP: Donald Trump is to surrender on racketeering charges and likely have his mugshot taken at a Georgia jail today.

#WAGNER: Russian president Vladimir Putin has expressed his “condolences” over a plane crash thought to have killed Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

#FUKUSHIMA: Japan has begun releasing wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

#GREECE: Hundreds of firefighters in Greece are struggling to tame major wildfires burning for a sixth day.

PARTING SHOT

This year’s winner of the Rose of Tralee festival was New York’s Róisín Wiley, who will hold the title for the next year.

There is an enduring appeal to the Rose of Tralee, but why? How has it stayed relevant enough to remain a yearly fixture in Ireland?

Joining us on this week’s episode of The Explainer is our own reporter Carl Kinsella, who was at the festival earlier this week and is author of the Surrealing In The Years column, and Rose of Tralee veteran Kirsty Blake Knox, journalist and features writer with the Irish Independent.

They explore the history of the festival and how it has (or hasn’t) changed over the years, its relevance in today’s world, and look at what’s next for this year’s winner. Also – if they were a Rose, what would their talent be?