Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9 NO FEE GoFundMe launch Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland At the announcement of GoFundMe celebrating 5 million donations in Ireland, GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan holds Mabel, as she give Vivienne Sheridan from Dogs Aid in Finglas as kiss. Also in picture is Aldo the jack russell and Evelyn Darcy . Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

in-this-photo-provided-by-the-ukrainian-presidential-press-office-emergency-workers-search-the-victims-of-a-russian-rocket-attack-that-killed-at-least-47-people-in-the-village-of-hroza-near-kharkiv Alamy Stock Photo Emergency workers search the victims of a Russian rocket attack in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE A Russian strike killed at least 51 people gathered for a wake in an eastern Ukrainian village in what a UN official called a “horrifying” attack.

#FLOODING Indian rescue teams are searching for 102 people missing after a devastating flash flood triggered by a high-altitude glacial lake burst killed at least 10

#ABU DHABI The oil company run by the president of this year’s UN climate conference is set to increase the emissions from its oil and gas products by more than 40% by 2030, according to analysis by Global Witness.

#WINDSOR A man who admitted trying to kill Britain’s Queen Elizabeth after being found in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow has been jailed for nine years. 

PARTING SHOT

james-mcclean Ryan Byrne / INPHO James McClean. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Republic of Ireland winger James McClean announced that he will be retiring from international football at the end of the 2023 season.

McClean, who recently celebrated his 100th cap for his country in the 3-0 win over Gibraltar, announced that he will be retiring from international football/

The New Zealand international friendly on Tuesday, November 21 will be his final appearance in a green shirt.

McClean issued the following statement on his social media: ‘On February 20th 2012, I received my first call-up to represent my country. In all honestly, hand on heart, there are no words that could do justice to that feeling.”

