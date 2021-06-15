#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Donegal Mica Protest 018 Crowds march from the Convention Centre to Leinster House in support of a 100% redress scheme for homeowners affected by the mica scandal Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • Protesters affected by the Mica concrete scandal have marched on the Convention Centre in Dublin demanding the Government cover 100% of the costs associated with the crumbling homes. 
  • People who aren’t  fully vaccinated and are travelling from the UK to Ireland will have to self-quarantine for 14 days after they arrive, Cabinet has agreed today.
  • Health officials have confirmed 283 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 
  • Two men in their early twenties were rescued by airlift at a popular cliff jumping spot near Howth this afternoon.
  • Tusla has apologised to adopted people who were hurt by the agency while looking for information about their identity.
  • A man who stole over €11,000 from his grandfather while he was living with him has been jailed for six months.
  • Gardaí and Defence Forces attended the scene of a “suspicious device” found on the northside of Dublin city centre this evening. 
  • There are no current plans to allow a first dose of one Covid-19 vaccine and a second dose of another to be administered, government ministers have confirmed.
  • The creators of Electric Picnic have been awarded nearly half a million euro under a scheme trying to revitalise the live performance industry.

INTERNATIONAL

boris-johnson-meets-scott-morrison British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the garden of 10 Downing Street, London Source: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

#ERIKSEN: Danish football player Christian Eriksen has said that he was doing “fine” in an Instagram post from hospital.

#BBC: The BBC has condemned footage of one of its journalists being aggressively harassed and chased by anti-lockdown protesters in London.

#CHINA: The Chinese scientist at the centre of theories that the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak from her specialised lab in the city of Wuhan has denied her institution was to blame for the health disaster.

PARTING SHOT

This is Charlie. 

He’s a two-year-old Border Collie, who has had hip surgery, in a hydrotherapy pool at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London. 

battersea-dogs-and-cats-home Source: Yui Mok via PA Images

