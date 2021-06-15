Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Crowds march from the Convention Centre to Leinster House in support of a 100% redress scheme for homeowners affected by the mica scandal Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the garden of 10 Downing Street, London Source: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

#ERIKSEN: Danish football player Christian Eriksen has said that he was doing “fine” in an Instagram post from hospital.

#BBC: The BBC has condemned footage of one of its journalists being aggressively harassed and chased by anti-lockdown protesters in London.

#CHINA: The Chinese scientist at the centre of theories that the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak from her specialised lab in the city of Wuhan has denied her institution was to blame for the health disaster.

PARTING SHOT

This is Charlie.

He’s a two-year-old Border Collie, who has had hip surgery, in a hydrotherapy pool at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London.

Source: Yui Mok via PA Images