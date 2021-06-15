Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Protesters affected by the Mica concrete scandal have marched on the Convention Centre in Dublin demanding the Government cover 100% of the costs associated with the crumbling homes.
- People who aren’t fully vaccinated and are travelling from the UK to Ireland will have to self-quarantine for 14 days after they arrive, Cabinet has agreed today.
- Health officials have confirmed 283 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Two men in their early twenties were rescued by airlift at a popular cliff jumping spot near Howth this afternoon.
- Tusla has apologised to adopted people who were hurt by the agency while looking for information about their identity.
- A man who stole over €11,000 from his grandfather while he was living with him has been jailed for six months.
- Gardaí and Defence Forces attended the scene of a “suspicious device” found on the northside of Dublin city centre this evening.
- There are no current plans to allow a first dose of one Covid-19 vaccine and a second dose of another to be administered, government ministers have confirmed.
- The creators of Electric Picnic have been awarded nearly half a million euro under a scheme trying to revitalise the live performance industry.
INTERNATIONAL
#ERIKSEN: Danish football player Christian Eriksen has said that he was doing “fine” in an Instagram post from hospital.
#BBC: The BBC has condemned footage of one of its journalists being aggressively harassed and chased by anti-lockdown protesters in London.
#CHINA: The Chinese scientist at the centre of theories that the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak from her specialised lab in the city of Wuhan has denied her institution was to blame for the health disaster.
PARTING SHOT
This is Charlie.
He’s a two-year-old Border Collie, who has had hip surgery, in a hydrotherapy pool at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London.
