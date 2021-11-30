Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Cabinet decided that that children aged nine and older will be asked to wear a face covering in certain public settings for the first time on a temporary basis.
- Public health officials have confirmed 5,471 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- All travellers arriving into Ireland will be required to have a negative Covid-19 test from Friday.
- The Government announced a support package for families affected by the mica crisis that will see remediation capped at €420,000 per home.
- An independent report into gardaí cancelling more than 200,000 emergency 999 calls found that supervision of officers was either not followed or not effective.
- The HSE confirmed that a third additional Covid-19 testing centre to open this week will start operating in Swords tomorrow.
- The Government approved recommendations on how to establish and appoint special envoys following the Katherine Zappone saga.
- Gardaí arrested four men in connection with a spate of alleged robberies and burglaries across County Kildare.
- Two men were arrested after more than €1.3 million worth of drugs, manufacturing equipment, cash and vehicles were seized in Dublin.
- A British man accused of murdering an Irish boxing champion in Limerick two years ago went on trial today.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: All but two of the 61 people who became trapped at a snowed-in Yorkshire pub were able to safely make their way home.
#GREECE: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said coronavirus vaccines would be compulsory for over 60s in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19.
#US: Prosecutors asked the US Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.
PARTING SHOT
Former Liverpool and Arsenal forward Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70.
Kennedy spent over seven years at Liverpool, signing for a club-record fee of £200,000 in July 1974, on the same day legendary manager Bill Shankly stepped down from his position at Anfield.
He scored 72 goals across 393 appearances during his time at Merseywide, and won five league championships, three European Cups, one League Cup, one Uefa Cup and a European Super Cup.
Our special tribute to the legendary Ray Kennedy ❤ pic.twitter.com/hYXQnewcMW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2021
