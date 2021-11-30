Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Graduates arriving today as the National College of Ireland held a number of small, 'in-person' graduation ceremonies at The Convention Centre Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, former cricketer Garfield Sobers, new President Sandra Mason, singer Rihanna and Prince Charles stand during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UK: All but two of the 61 people who became trapped at a snowed-in Yorkshire pub were able to safely make their way home.

#GREECE: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said coronavirus vaccines would be compulsory for over 60s in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19.

#US: Prosecutors asked the US Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

PARTING SHOT

Former Liverpool and Arsenal forward Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70.

Kennedy spent over seven years at Liverpool, signing for a club-record fee of £200,000 in July 1974, on the same day legendary manager Bill Shankly stepped down from his position at Anfield.

He scored 72 goals across 393 appearances during his time at Merseywide, and won five league championships, three European Cups, one League Cup, one Uefa Cup and a European Super Cup.