#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 30 November 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,709 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5616322

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE NCIRL 010 Graduates arriving today as the National College of Ireland held a number of small, 'in-person' graduation ceremonies at The Convention Centre Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL 

left-to-right-barbados-prime-minister-mia-mottley-former-cricketer-garfield-sobers-new-president-sandra-mason-singer-rihanna-and-the-prince-of-wales-stand-during-the-presidential-inauguration-ce Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, former cricketer Garfield Sobers, new President Sandra Mason, singer Rihanna and Prince Charles stand during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UK: All but two of the 61 people who became trapped at a snowed-in Yorkshire pub were able to safely make their way home.

#GREECE: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said coronavirus vaccines would be compulsory for over 60s in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19.

#US: Prosecutors asked the US Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

PARTING SHOT 

Former Liverpool and Arsenal forward Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70.

Kennedy spent over seven years at Liverpool, signing for a club-record fee of £200,000 in July 1974, on the same day legendary manager Bill Shankly stepped down from his position at Anfield.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He scored 72 goals across 393 appearances during his time at Merseywide, and won five league championships, three European Cups, one League Cup, one Uefa Cup and a European Super Cup.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie