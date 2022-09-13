Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE: Russia has said it is carrying out “massive strikes” across the Ukrainian front line and accused Ukrainian soldiers of abusing civilians in territories recaptured in a dramatic counter-offensive.
#AZERBAIJAN: Armenia has said nearly 50 of its soldiers had been killed in the worst clashes with Azerbaijan since their war two years ago.
#TWITTER: A former security chief at Twitter has told US congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences, privacy threats and an inability to control millions of fake accounts.
#BIDEN: US President Joe Biden has invoked the national effort to land a man on the Moon 60 years ago in a speech touting his Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to slash cancer death rates across the United States by half.
Pioneering director Jean Luc Godard has died aged 91.
The French director is one of cinema’s most iconic figures, having played an important role in the emergence of the influential and groundbreaking French New Wave film movement in the 1960s.
⚫ Jean-Luc Godard est mort https://t.co/gDLynUc7Ta pic.twitter.com/LQ5DXWPgap— Libération (@libe) September 13, 2022
