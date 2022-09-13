Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 13 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Sep 2022, 9:00 PM
Tuesday 13 Sep 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

king-charles-iii-and-the-queen-consort-greet-president-michael-d-higgins-centre-right-as-they-attend-a-service-of-reflection-at-st-annes-cathedral-in-belfast-during-their-visit-to-northern-ireland King Charles III and the queen consort greet President Michael D Higgins as they attend a service of reflection at St Anne's Church in Belfast Source: Alamy Stock Photo

  • Political leaders from both sides of the border have gathered in Belfast this afternoon at a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.
  • Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a flat in Dublin yesterday evening. 
  • The government is set to approve an 80 cent rise in the minimum wage this week, it is understood.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it is his expectation that Michael McGrath will take over the role of finance minister in December’s Cabinet reshuffle. 
  • The Taoiseach has also said the electricity credits that householders can expect to receive before Christmas and into next year will be a universal payment
  • A swimming coach has been served with a book of evidence and returned for trial accused of making child pornography and sexual exploitation offences at a pool in Dublin.
  • Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested a male for the offence of insider trading.
  • A woman has been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed in the early hours of this morning.
  • Gardaí have asked martial arts experts to train their instructors in the ancient Japanese police fighting system of Taiho Jutsu. 

INTERNATIONAL

london-uk-13th-september-2022-united-ukrainian-ballet-performs-giselle-at-london-coliseum-led-by-renowned-choreographer-alexei-ratmansky-and-featuring-guest-performers-katja-khaniukova-and-alina-c The United Ukrainian Ballet performs Giselle at the London Coliseum Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Russia has said it is carrying out “massive strikes” across the Ukrainian front line and accused Ukrainian soldiers of abusing civilians in territories recaptured in a dramatic counter-offensive.

#AZERBAIJAN: Armenia has said nearly 50 of its soldiers had been killed in the worst clashes with Azerbaijan since their war two years ago.

#TWITTER: A former security chief at Twitter has told US congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences, privacy threats and an inability to control millions of fake accounts.

#BIDEN: US President Joe Biden has invoked the national effort to land a man on the Moon 60 years ago in a speech touting his Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to slash cancer death rates across the United States by half.

PARTING SHOT

Pioneering director Jean Luc Godard has died aged 91. 

The French director is one of cinema’s most iconic figures, having played an important role in the emergence of the influential and groundbreaking French New Wave film movement in the 1960s.

