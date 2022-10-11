Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 11 October 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,145 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5890830

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE 002 Focus Ireland Sr Stan and Focus Ireland tenant Lisa Brennan pictured at the launch of Focus Ireland’s 2021 Annual Report in in Wynn’s Hotel, Dublin this morning Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • The first funerals of victims of the service station explosion in Co Donegal have taken place today.
  • A fund set up to help provide support to the local community in Creeslough following the explosion last Friday has raised €352,000 in the first 24 hours
  • Cabinet has signed off on the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme, paving the way for it to be debated in the Oireachtas.
  • Leo Varadkar has said that he does not expect the Government will need to impose restrictions over the winter.
  • The HSE has announced a €169 million plan to address concerns about the provision of healthcare during the winter months.
  • A Garda cried in the witness box today as she described to a murder trial seeing a gunman firing a series of shots into her colleague Detective Garda Colm Horkan as the detective lay on the ground. 
  • Concerns have been raised by Fianna Fáil TDs over the timing of the new proposed concrete levy, which is set to come into effect early next year.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that a winter eviction ban is “just one potential option, but it’s not the solution” to tackling the housing crisis in the State.
  • A Garda is under suspension as his colleagues investigate a complaint that he allegedly tried to hire a man to sexually assault a female colleague.
  • A Garda’s eardrum was perforated after a protestor at an anti-lockdown demonstration threw a firework into the crowd, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

INTERNATIONAL

kyiv-ukraine-11th-oct-2022-people-seen-near-the-funnel-from-the-explosion-of-a-russian-rocket-on-a-childrens-playground-in-the-center-of-the-capital-after-several-months-of-relative-calm-multip People seen near the funnel from the explosion of a Russian rocket on a children's playground in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for wealthy Western nations to help Kyiv create an “air shield” after a rash of deadly Russian aerial attacks.

#SERIAL: Charges have been dropped against Adnan Syed over the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled in the first season of the hit podcast Serial.

#NURSE: A hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others was interrupted by the mother of one of her alleged victims as she attacked her son, a court in England has heard.

#BANK: The Bank of England has stepped in with further emergency action for the second day running to head off a “fire sale” of UK government bonds.

PARTING SHOT

Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin has grossed more than €1 million at the Irish-UK box offices, it has been confirmed. 

The film, focused on the story of young girl Cáit and her transformative visit to foster parents, has been in Irish and British cinemas since its release in May. 

It’s based on the novella Foster by Irish writer Claire Keegan. 

