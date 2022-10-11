Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for wealthy Western nations to help Kyiv create an “air shield” after a rash of deadly Russian aerial attacks.
#SERIAL: Charges have been dropped against Adnan Syed over the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled in the first season of the hit podcast Serial.
#NURSE: A hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others was interrupted by the mother of one of her alleged victims as she attacked her son, a court in England has heard.
#BANK: The Bank of England has stepped in with further emergency action for the second day running to head off a “fire sale” of UK government bonds.
Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin has grossed more than €1 million at the Irish-UK box offices, it has been confirmed.
The film, focused on the story of young girl Cáit and her transformative visit to foster parents, has been in Irish and British cinemas since its release in May.
It’s based on the novella Foster by Irish writer Claire Keegan.
WE DID IT!! #AnCailínCiúin #TheQuietGirl has passed €1m at the IRE-UK box-office!! Buíochas ó chroí to ALL of you, to our amazing distributors @BOPictures & @CurzonFilm To the cinemas who allowed our film to grow, dár maoinitheoirí iontacha & to @CKeeganFiction for EVERYTHING 💛 pic.twitter.com/OaGbU6xve4— An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl (@quietgirlfilm) October 10, 2022
