Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sr Stan and Focus Ireland tenant Lisa Brennan pictured at the launch of Focus Ireland’s 2021 Annual Report in in Wynn’s Hotel, Dublin this morning Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People seen near the funnel from the explosion of a Russian rocket on a children's playground in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for wealthy Western nations to help Kyiv create an “air shield” after a rash of deadly Russian aerial attacks.

#SERIAL: Charges have been dropped against Adnan Syed over the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled in the first season of the hit podcast Serial.

#NURSE: A hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others was interrupted by the mother of one of her alleged victims as she attacked her son, a court in England has heard.

#BANK: The Bank of England has stepped in with further emergency action for the second day running to head off a “fire sale” of UK government bonds.

PARTING SHOT

Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin has grossed more than €1 million at the Irish-UK box offices, it has been confirmed.

The film, focused on the story of young girl Cáit and her transformative visit to foster parents, has been in Irish and British cinemas since its release in May.

It’s based on the novella Foster by Irish writer Claire Keegan.

WE DID IT!! #AnCailínCiúin #TheQuietGirl has passed €1m at the IRE-UK box-office!! Buíochas ó chroí to ALL of you, to our amazing distributors @BOPictures & @CurzonFilm To the cinemas who allowed our film to grow, dár maoinitheoirí iontacha & to @CKeeganFiction for EVERYTHING 💛 pic.twitter.com/OaGbU6xve4 — An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl (@quietgirlfilm) October 10, 2022