Govt expects to manage rising Covid-19 cases this winter without restrictions, says Varadkar

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that he does not expect the Government will need to impose restrictions over the winter, despite a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ireland and across Europe.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Varadkar said that the Government expects to be able to manage the increase in case numbers and that there will be additional supports provided to the health system.

“This, in many ways, is the first normal winter, dare I call it that, since the pandemic, and therefore we expect it to be very busy, given the fact that Covid cases are rising again and also there’s a flu season expected,” said Varadkar.

“We’ll be giving a lot of support to the Minister for Health and HSE to minimise the disruption and overcrowding and our hospitals over the winter.”

This support will come through the latest HSE Winter Plan, which Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought to Cabinet this morning.

He said that the new Chief Medical Officer, Dr Breda Smyth, had provided a briefing yesterday on the current epidemiological situation.

“It does appear that we are now seeing Covid cases rising again in Ireland, and indeed, across Europe, but we would expect to be able to manage that without having to impose any new restrictions on people,” Varadkar added.

However, he did encourage people to wear masks while in crowded situations and called on people to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine.

It comes as Donnelly also brought new plans to manage Covid-19 over the winter, with a new Covid-19 advisory group being established to examine how best to contain the virus over the next several months.