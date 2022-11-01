Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 November 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE 001 Movember Shave Down Sam’s Barbers at Ormond Quay in Dublin mark the start of Movember with the Frontline 'Mo-Bros'. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

climate-activist-greta-thunberg-speaking-on-the-pyramid-stage-during-the-glastonbury-festival-at-worthy-farm-in-somerset-picture-date-saturday-june-25-2022 Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#COP27 Activist Greta Thunberg does not plan to attend this year’s annual United Nations climate summit, pointing to limited space for civil society representatives and greenwashing efforts by political leaders.

#UKRAINE Grain exports will halt tomorrow after Moscow pulled out of a deal to let ships through the Black Sea.

#BRAZIL A full day after Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro lost his bid for re-election, the right-wing leader has neither conceded defeat nor challenged the results of the country’s closest political contest in more than three decades.

#IMACELEB Former UK Health secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly signed up to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

#MIGOS Rapper Takeoff, a member of the Grammy-nominated hip hop trio Migos, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

#TWITTER Elon Musk hit the ground sprinting after his Twitter takeover, seeking major changes to the platform only days after finalising his controversial $44 billion purchase.

#TOKYO Japan’s capital began issuing certificates recognising same-sex couples today, becoming the largest municipality to do so in a country in which same-sex marriage is not allowed.

PARTING SHOT

download Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) at a gathering in the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street on his birthday. Source: PA

Collins Dictionary has named “permacrisis” as its word of the year after a period which has seen people live through war, inflation, climate change and political instability.

The word, defined as “an extended period of instability and insecurity”, is one of the several terms on the 2022 list which has seen increasing usage due to the ongoing crises across the world.

The annual 10-strong list also includes ‘partygate’, ‘Kyiv’ and ‘quiet quitting’.

