Gardaí investigate after body found in Co Monaghan

GARDAÍ IN CARRICKMACROSS are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this morning.

At approximately 8am, following a call from a member of the public, Gardaí discovered a man’s body on the land outside a premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets, Co Monaghan.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist have been notified. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

