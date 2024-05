NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Arthur O Reilly (6) and Harriet O Reilly (3) pictured at the launch of Coastival in Dún Laoghaire © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Former US President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan criminal court today Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#OPENAI: OpenAI chief Sam Altman has apologised to Scarlett Johansson after the movie star said she was “shocked” by a new synthetic voice released by the ChatGPT-maker, but he insisted the voice was not based on hers.

#TRUMP: Donald Trump’s lawyers have rested their defence without the former US president entering the witness box in his New York hush money trial.

#GAZA NEWS: Israeli officials have shut down an Associated Press video feed of Gaza and confiscated recording equipment because one of the news outlets receiving the images was Al Jazeera, which was recently banned from Israel with the passing of a new media law.

#EGYPT: At least 10 people have been killed in Egypt when a minibus plunged off a river ferry and into the Nile north of Cairo on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

PARTING SHOT

Johnny Smacks and Johnny B RTÉ RTÉ

The Two Johnnies have announced that they will end their popular radio show Drive It at the end of the month.

The comedy duo started the show on RTÉ 2FM two-and-a-half years ago but say they’re now ready for a break to focus on other projects.

Johnny Smacks and Johnny B, both from Tipperary, are also the hosts of one of the most popular podcasts in Ireland, and they say they will continue to put out weekly episodes.

Johnny B thanked the producers and described their listeners as “the funniest, maddest, soundest crowd alive”.