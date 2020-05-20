Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 11 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland but the number of confirmed cases has remained in double figures for another day.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has rejected calls to close a Direct Provision centre in Kerry, but has apologised to local residents for the manner in which it opened.
- Catherine Martin has said she will give “serious consideration” to contesting the Green Party leadership.
- A man has been injured following a shooting in Coolock, north Dublin, this afternoon.
- Gardaí moved cars on at a number of McDonald’s outlets which re-opened for the first time in weeks today, leading to large queues.
- Four out of 10 Dublin pubs are planning to re-open ‘as restaurants’ on 29 June, according to a new survey.
- Johnson and Johnson are to stop selling talc baby powder in the US and Canada – but not in Ireland.
- Childcare settings may use a “pod” system when they re-open.
- House prices could fall by 12% due to Covid-19, according to an ESRI study.
- Lee Canavan (31) has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas in a shooting Dublin four years ago.
- People have been warned not to fall for an unemployment payment text scam.
INTERNATIONAL
#UNIVERSITY: Plans are afoot for post-pandemic third-level education as Cambridge goes fully online for 2021.
#DEATH PENALTY: Missouri executed a man whose last words were to maintain his innocence.
#BREXIT: The UK has published its plans for the Northern Ireland protocol – and it’s causing problems on both sides of the Irish Sea.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
An oldie but a goodie shared on the BBC homepage today is this article entitled How much of your body is your own?
“Our bodies are extraordinary. They contain elements that have a commercial value, megabytes of data, and trillions of cells, most of which aren’t our own.”
COMMENTS