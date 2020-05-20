Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fiona Bonnie and Nina Ayoub enjoying the sun in Dublin's St Stephen's Green today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The pole at the 17th green at St Andrews in Scotland. Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

#UNIVERSITY: Plans are afoot for post-pandemic third-level education as Cambridge goes fully online for 2021.

#DEATH PENALTY: Missouri executed a man whose last words were to maintain his innocence.

#BREXIT: The UK has published its plans for the Northern Ireland protocol – and it’s causing problems on both sides of the Irish Sea.

PARTING SHOT

An oldie but a goodie shared on the BBC homepage today is this article entitled How much of your body is your own?

“Our bodies are extraordinary. They contain elements that have a commercial value, megabytes of data, and trillions of cells, most of which aren’t our own.”