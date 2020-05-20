This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

By Sean Murray Wednesday 20 May 2020, 9:00 PM
10 minutes ago 1,323 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0124 Stephens Green Fiona Bonnie and Nina Ayoub enjoying the sun in Dublin's St Stephen's Green today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-wed-may-20-2020 The pole at the 17th green at St Andrews in Scotland. Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

#UNIVERSITY: Plans are afoot for post-pandemic third-level education as Cambridge goes fully online for 2021.

#DEATH PENALTY: Missouri executed a man whose last words were to maintain his innocence.

#BREXIT: The UK has published its plans for the Northern Ireland protocol – and it’s causing problems on both sides of the Irish Sea.

PARTING SHOT

An oldie but a goodie shared on the BBC homepage today is this article entitled How much of your body is your own?

“Our bodies are extraordinary. They contain elements that have a commercial value, megabytes of data, and trillions of cells, most of which aren’t our own.”

Sean Murray
