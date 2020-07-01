This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Adam Daly Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

market bar 59 Fionn Quigley carries drinks past booths which have cost the Dublin's Market Bar around €60,000 to create and design. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

  • Health officials confirmed that three more patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland, as the Government is asking members of the public to not become complacent as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.
  • Primary school pupils from third class up and all secondary school students will be required to maintain a distance of at least one metre between each other when schools return, under new guidance issued by the Department of Education. 
  • The husband of Jean Eagers is to stand trial accused of murdering her in a samurai sword attack at their suburban home in Dublin.
  • The mother of Noah Donohoe has said he gave her a lifetime of love in his 14 years, his funeral has heard.
  • Two men have been charged this evening at the Special Criminal Court with involvement in the attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target James ‘Mago’ Gately.
  • AIB has said it will start accepting new mortgage applications from customers who are being paid through the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.
  • Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has defended attending the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey after images showed a large crowd lining the streets and gathering for a commemoration.
  • Two billion euro has been paid by NAMA to the Exchequer in its first payment to the state since it was set up. 
  • Ivan Yates is stepping down from full-time broadcasting at Newstalk and Virgin Media from the end of the month.

WORLD 

hong-kong-china A reporter falls down after being sprayed with pepper spray by police during a protest in Causeway Bay during the annual handover march in Hong Kong, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. Source: AP/PA Images

#PLASTIC POLLUTION: A new study from Irish researchers suggests that nearly a third of plastic exported from Europe isn’t recycled. 

#PAYOUT: Victims of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein are to receive €17 million as part of a payout.

#BLACK LIVES MATTER: The Republican governor of the southern US state of Mississippi signed a bill yesterday removing the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States’ racist past.

PARTING SHOT 

Some good news. 

A family in the US state of Wisconsin came to the rescue of a bear cub who had managed to get a plastic jar stuck on its head while swimming in Marsha-Miller Lake in Chippewa County. 

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

