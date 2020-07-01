Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed that three more patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland, as the Government is asking members of the public to not become complacent as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.
- Primary school pupils from third class up and all secondary school students will be required to maintain a distance of at least one metre between each other when schools return, under new guidance issued by the Department of Education.
- The husband of Jean Eagers is to stand trial accused of murdering her in a samurai sword attack at their suburban home in Dublin.
- The mother of Noah Donohoe has said he gave her a lifetime of love in his 14 years, his funeral has heard.
- Two men have been charged this evening at the Special Criminal Court with involvement in the attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target James ‘Mago’ Gately.
- AIB has said it will start accepting new mortgage applications from customers who are being paid through the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.
- Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has defended attending the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey after images showed a large crowd lining the streets and gathering for a commemoration.
- Two billion euro has been paid by NAMA to the Exchequer in its first payment to the state since it was set up.
- Ivan Yates is stepping down from full-time broadcasting at Newstalk and Virgin Media from the end of the month.
WORLD
#PLASTIC POLLUTION: A new study from Irish researchers suggests that nearly a third of plastic exported from Europe isn’t recycled.
#PAYOUT: Victims of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein are to receive €17 million as part of a payout.
#BLACK LIVES MATTER: The Republican governor of the southern US state of Mississippi signed a bill yesterday removing the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States’ racist past.
PARTING SHOT
Some good news.
A family in the US state of Wisconsin came to the rescue of a bear cub who had managed to get a plastic jar stuck on its head while swimming in Marsha-Miller Lake in Chippewa County.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
