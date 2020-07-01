Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fionn Quigley carries drinks past booths which have cost the Dublin's Market Bar around €60,000 to create and design. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

WORLD

A reporter falls down after being sprayed with pepper spray by police during a protest in Causeway Bay during the annual handover march in Hong Kong, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. Source: AP/PA Images

#PLASTIC POLLUTION: A new study from Irish researchers suggests that nearly a third of plastic exported from Europe isn’t recycled.

#PAYOUT: Victims of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein are to receive €17 million as part of a payout.

#BLACK LIVES MATTER: The Republican governor of the southern US state of Mississippi signed a bill yesterday removing the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States’ racist past.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Some good news.

A family in the US state of Wisconsin came to the rescue of a bear cub who had managed to get a plastic jar stuck on its head while swimming in Marsha-Miller Lake in Chippewa County.