Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters from eRide outside Dail Eireann in Dublin today, protesting against the lack of clarity on motorised rideables legality in Ireland Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Nigel Farage out and about canvassing Source: Ben Birchall/PA Images

#DAYTIME TV: ITV has axed The Jeremy Kyle Show following the death of a participant.

#WE GO AGAIN: Theresa May’s government is to put forward a Brexit bill in early June.

#OUCH: A farmer in Nebraska sawed off his own leg with a pen-knife after getting trapped in a farm machine.

PARTING SHOT

There’s a man growing vegetables at -30 degrees in the most northerly town on Earth.

Can Ben Vidmar make a difference?

BBC had a look.