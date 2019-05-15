This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 May 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Legalise rideables protest Protesters from eRide outside Dail Eireann in Dublin today, protesting against the lack of clarity on motorised rideables legality in Ireland Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

European Parliament election Nigel Farage out and about canvassing Source: Ben Birchall/PA Images

#DAYTIME TV: ITV has axed The Jeremy Kyle Show following the death of a participant.

#WE GO AGAIN: Theresa May’s government is to put forward a Brexit bill in early June

#OUCH: A farmer in Nebraska sawed off his own leg with a pen-knife after getting trapped in a farm machine

PARTING SHOT

There’s a man growing vegetables at -30 degrees in the most northerly town on Earth.

Can Ben Vidmar make a difference?

BBC had a look

