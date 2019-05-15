Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Donald Trump is set to visit Ireland next month – with an official announcement expected ‘within days’.
- A DNA expert has told the murder trial of Ana Kriegel that he found the teenager’s blood on Boy A’s boots.
- A pro-life MEP candidate has withdrawn action against RTÉ over a one-minute debate clip.
- Dentists have said that the government’s new oral health policy will result in more teeth being extracted in both children and adults.
- Insurance Ireland has said it’s “confident” over an online data system despite an EU Commission investigation.
- Gardaí have met Muslim leaders over suspected racial attacks in Limerick.
- There are calls for the HSE to fund a drug for a rare disease after it was approved by the NHS.
- €40,000 was frozen in account after CAB raids in Dublin and Laois.
- A garda didn’t investigate a rape complaint despite being reminded 15 times.
- Temperatures hit 22 degrees today but an unsettled weekend lies ahead.
INTERNATIONAL
#DAYTIME TV: ITV has axed The Jeremy Kyle Show following the death of a participant.
#WE GO AGAIN: Theresa May’s government is to put forward a Brexit bill in early June.
#OUCH: A farmer in Nebraska sawed off his own leg with a pen-knife after getting trapped in a farm machine.
PARTING SHOT
There’s a man growing vegetables at -30 degrees in the most northerly town on Earth.
Can Ben Vidmar make a difference?
