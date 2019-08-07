This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 9:00 PM
15 minutes ago 739 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4756606

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

13 Rose of Tralee_90577182 Seven of the Roses hoping to be crowned the Rose of Tralee in Dublin's St Stephen's Green. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Great British Beer Festival 2019 Bar staff serving customers at the Great British Beer Festival 2019. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#MANITOBA: Canadian police found the bodies of two teenagers suspected of committing three murders in the past month.

#GALVESTON: Officers leading a black man by a rope in Texas sparked outrage.

#EVACUATION: The headquarters of USA Today was evacuated following reports of an armed man in the building.

PARTING SHOT

There have been a number of reactions to last weekend’s mass shootings in America, and musician Lana del Rey added to the chorus today with a new song written following the shootings.

She posted a video of the track, Looking for America, on Instagram today

With that haunting voice, she sings: “I’m still looking for my own version of America.

“One without the guns, the flag can freely fly. No bombs in the sky, only fireworks and you and I.”

