Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tributes have been paid to a teenage boy from Meath who died while on holiday in Lanzarote.
- The family of missing Nóra Quoirin have said they must remain hopeful the teenager will be found as the search for her in Malaysia goes on.
- Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said a “cliff-edge” Brexit can be avoided but the no-deal risk is growing.
- The Taoiseach and Health Minister met representatives from a CervicalCheck support group today, with a State apology to those affected discussed.
- Three has promised to refund customers after credit was taken from their prepay accounts.
- A convicted serial sex attacker was set upon by a group of “vigilantes” in north Dublin.
- Young Fine Gael branch criticised its president for attending a US right-wing conference.
- Political parties received €5.9 million in State funding last year, according to figures released by Sipo.
- Former Fianna Fáil minister Pat Carey won’t face charges over historical abuse allegations.
INTERNATIONAL
#MANITOBA: Canadian police found the bodies of two teenagers suspected of committing three murders in the past month.
#GALVESTON: Officers leading a black man by a rope in Texas sparked outrage.
#EVACUATION: The headquarters of USA Today was evacuated following reports of an armed man in the building.
PARTING SHOT
There have been a number of reactions to last weekend’s mass shootings in America, and musician Lana del Rey added to the chorus today with a new song written following the shootings.
She posted a video of the track, Looking for America, on Instagram today.
With that haunting voice, she sings: “I’m still looking for my own version of America.
“One without the guns, the flag can freely fly. No bombs in the sky, only fireworks and you and I.”
COMMENTS (1)