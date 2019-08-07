Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Seven of the Roses hoping to be crowned the Rose of Tralee in Dublin's St Stephen's Green. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Bar staff serving customers at the Great British Beer Festival 2019. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#MANITOBA: Canadian police found the bodies of two teenagers suspected of committing three murders in the past month.

#GALVESTON: Officers leading a black man by a rope in Texas sparked outrage.

#EVACUATION: The headquarters of USA Today was evacuated following reports of an armed man in the building.

PARTING SHOT

There have been a number of reactions to last weekend’s mass shootings in America, and musician Lana del Rey added to the chorus today with a new song written following the shootings.

She posted a video of the track, Looking for America, on Instagram today.

With that haunting voice, she sings: “I’m still looking for my own version of America.

“One without the guns, the flag can freely fly. No bombs in the sky, only fireworks and you and I.”