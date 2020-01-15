Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Lines of tractors pass the Davenport hotel during the farmers protest in Dublin

Lines of tractors pass the Davenport hotel during the farmers protest in Dublin

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lines of tractors pass the Davenport hotel during the farmers protest in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Boris Johnson during PMQs in Westminster today. Source: House of Commons/PA Images

#THE SENATE: The prosecutors for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial next week have been unveiled.

#VLADIMIR PUTIN: The Russian government has resigned over a series of constitutional reforms proposed by Vladimir Putin.

#LEGEND: David Attenborough issued a stark warning on climate change ahead of a new documentary.

PARTING SHOT

The candidate caught in the middle of last night’s Democrat debate was Tom Steyer.

He doesn’t have much chance of getting the nomination but people did notice the strange drawings on his hand.

What was all that about?