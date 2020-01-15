This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what hit the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 9:00 PM
Lines of tractors pass the Davenport hotel during the farmers protest in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Lines of tractors pass the Davenport hotel during the farmers protest in Dublin
Lines of tractors pass the Davenport hotel during the farmers protest in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0961 Farmers protest Lines of tractors pass the Davenport hotel during the farmers protest in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

prime-ministers-questions Boris Johnson during PMQs in Westminster today. Source: House of Commons/PA Images

#THE SENATE: The prosecutors for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial next week have been unveiled.

#VLADIMIR PUTIN: The Russian government has resigned over a series of constitutional reforms proposed by Vladimir Putin.

#LEGEND: David Attenborough issued a stark warning on climate change ahead of a new documentary.

PARTING SHOT

The candidate caught in the middle of last night’s Democrat debate was Tom Steyer.

He doesn’t have much chance of getting the nomination but people did notice the strange drawings on his hand.

What was all that about?

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

