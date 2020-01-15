Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The remains found in north Dublin on Monday night were identified as 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.
- No checks were made to the inside of a tent where man was seriously injured during a “hazard removal”.
- The parties were out and about for the first full day of general election campaigning, with Sinn Féin irate at RTÉ for not being included in an RTÉ leaders debate featuring Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar.
- Body of 61-year-old woman was dismembered into 15 separate parts, murder trial hears.
- Varadkar said it’s ‘only half-time’ on Brexit as he met the new European Commission president.
- The Supreme Court heard the FOI law could ‘scare’ firms from working with State in future.
- Farmers warned of further “civil disobedience” as dozens of tractors shut down busy Dublin streets.
- Gardaí were called after a Wicklow school shooting threats were made online and on a toilet wall.
INTERNATIONAL
#THE SENATE: The prosecutors for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial next week have been unveiled.
#VLADIMIR PUTIN: The Russian government has resigned over a series of constitutional reforms proposed by Vladimir Putin.
#LEGEND: David Attenborough issued a stark warning on climate change ahead of a new documentary.
PARTING SHOT
The candidate caught in the middle of last night’s Democrat debate was Tom Steyer.
He doesn’t have much chance of getting the nomination but people did notice the strange drawings on his hand.
COMMENTS