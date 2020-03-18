Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Brian Hayes, CEO of Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, speaking to the press outside the Department of Finance. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Madrid underground today Source: Juan Carlos Rojas/PA Images

#COVID-19: The European Medicines Agency said there was no scientific link between ibuprofen and the worsening of coronavirus.

#WHAT’S ANOTHER YEAR: The Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled, and so was Glastonbury.

#THE TROUBLES: The UK is set to introduce a five-year cut-off point in a big to end re-investigations into soldiers who served in Northern Ireland.

PARTING SHOT

Amidst everything else that’s going on, U2 frontman Bono posted a song last night inspired by the Italian people who’ve suffered so much since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Let Your Love Be Known was posted on the band’s Instagram page last night.

“For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to,” Bono wrote.