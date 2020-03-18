Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Here’s a breakdown of all the main Covid-19 points today.
- Banks are to offer a three-month mortgage break to customers affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.
- Dublin City Council is to implement an identification system for healthcare workers to prevent their vehicles getting clamped.
- Schools in Northern Ireland are to close from Friday.
- Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly announced she has the coronavirus live on air.
- Over 20,000 people contacted the HSE in response to the government’s call out for healthcare workers.
- Penneys, Brown Thomas and Arnotts all announced they were closing for at least a couple of weeks.
- A woman accused of the murder of a father-of-seven following a knife attack in a west Dublin suburb last month was deemed “medically unfit” to face court today.
- Public service workers are to be transferred to help with contact tracing and social welfare applications.
- Gardaí from Dublin’s K District seized €163k worth of cocaine and €25k in cash after car searches.
- Here’s all you need to know about social distancing (and if you can go out for a walk).
INTERNATIONAL
#COVID-19: The European Medicines Agency said there was no scientific link between ibuprofen and the worsening of coronavirus.
#WHAT’S ANOTHER YEAR: The Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled, and so was Glastonbury.
#THE TROUBLES: The UK is set to introduce a five-year cut-off point in a big to end re-investigations into soldiers who served in Northern Ireland.
PARTING SHOT
Amidst everything else that’s going on, U2 frontman Bono posted a song last night inspired by the Italian people who’ve suffered so much since the Covid-19 outbreak.
Let Your Love Be Known was posted on the band’s Instagram page last night.
“For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to,” Bono wrote.
COMMENTS