Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 25 March, 2020
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

New testing criteria, ‘Corona challenge’ and Spain’s death toll made headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 9:02 PM
23 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5057835

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3944 St Stephen_s Green Source: Leah Farrell

  • The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland rose to nine as two more deaths and 235 new cases of the disease were confirmed.
  • New criteria mean patients must now have at least two symptoms before getting a Covid-19 test.
  • Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael agreed on the need to form a stable government.
  • A Covid-19 information booklet will be delivered to every household in the country.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris said two people purposefully coughed in his face before walking away laughing.
  • Dentists called for the cancellation of routine procedures and the establishment of emergency hubs.
  • ‘Unprecedented’ measures have been introduced to enable courts to better adhere to social distancing rules.
  • Frontline hospital staff made an urgent appeal to for donations of personal protective equipment (gloves, gowns and masks).
  • Ryanair said it will ground 90% of its fleet.
  • Postal workers said they will be checking in and offering a helping hand to the elderly and vulnerable.
  • The GAA instructed all clubs to close their facilities completely.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus Source: Victoria Jones

#SPAIN: The death toll from Covid-19 in Spain has surpassed China following the deaths of a further 738 people in the past 24 hours.

#UK: Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19. He is said to be displaying mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home in Scotland.

#USA: New York recorded more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

PARTING SHOT

Moving away from all things coronavirus related, an extraordinary Rube Goldberg machine has gone viral today and its creator, Joseph Herscher, is being credited with having won the internet. 

Congrats to Mr Herscher on that landmark achievement and best of luck to him cleaning up his kitchen.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

