Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 8:57 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9085 Leaving Certificate Amy O'Gorman (19) holding her dog outside Loreto College on St Stephen's Green, Dubli after finishing her Leaving Certificate English Paper One Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials reported the lowest daily Covid-19 case figures (259) since mid December.
  • Cabinet has signed off on proposals today to ensure that all renters won’t have to fork out multiples of their monthly rent amounts when signing a tenancy agreement.
  • Some 55,000 students began their Leaving Certificate examinations today.
  • Talks aimed at ending the deadlock over the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Northern Ireland have ended without a breakthrough.
  • Leo Varadkar said Fine Gael paid students to pretend to be pollsters after it was reported Sinn Féin members did this to conduct election surveys. 
  • Cabinet has also signed off on new legislation to give all workers the right to paid sick leave.
  • A man has pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of a pensioner in Limerick this morning, telling the Central Criminal Court that he is “sorry for what I did”.
  • Dublin is one of the “biggest movers” down a ranking of the world’s most liveable cities.
  • A €20 million project to replace “one of the worst sections of primary road in the country” has been given the green light.
  • A second man has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened in Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 on Monday night.

g7-summit The E7, which has been created out of e-waste, in the likeness of the G7 leaders and in the style of Mount Rushmore by British artist Joe Rush for tech recommerce expert musicMagpie, is unveiled on Sandy Acres Beach in Cornwall Source: Adam Gasson via PA Images

WORLD

#G7 SUMMIT: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived in England at the start of an eight-day European trip.

#BELARUS: The government there has been accused of mounting misinformation attacks against journalist Roman Protasevich. 

#CORONAVIRUS: The UK recorded the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases since late February.

#BLACK LIVES MATTER: An investigation determined the decision to forcibly clear protesters from an area in front of the White House last summer was not influenced by then-president Donald Trump’s plan to stage a photo opportunity at that spot.

PARTING SHOT

NASA’s Juno probe has returned with close-up views of one of Jupiter’s four moons. This is the closest any spacecraft has been to the moon, Ganymede, in more than 20 years. 

Source: NASA

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

