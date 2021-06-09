Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Public health officials reported the lowest daily Covid-19 case figures (259) since mid December.
- Cabinet has signed off on proposals today to ensure that all renters won’t have to fork out multiples of their monthly rent amounts when signing a tenancy agreement.
- Some 55,000 students began their Leaving Certificate examinations today.
- Talks aimed at ending the deadlock over the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Northern Ireland have ended without a breakthrough.
- Leo Varadkar said Fine Gael paid students to pretend to be pollsters after it was reported Sinn Féin members did this to conduct election surveys.
- Cabinet has also signed off on new legislation to give all workers the right to paid sick leave.
- A man has pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of a pensioner in Limerick this morning, telling the Central Criminal Court that he is “sorry for what I did”.
- Dublin is one of the “biggest movers” down a ranking of the world’s most liveable cities.
- A €20 million project to replace “one of the worst sections of primary road in the country” has been given the green light.
- A second man has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened in Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 on Monday night.
WORLD
#G7 SUMMIT: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived in England at the start of an eight-day European trip.
#BELARUS: The government there has been accused of mounting misinformation attacks against journalist Roman Protasevich.
#CORONAVIRUS: The UK recorded the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases since late February.
#BLACK LIVES MATTER: An investigation determined the decision to forcibly clear protesters from an area in front of the White House last summer was not influenced by then-president Donald Trump’s plan to stage a photo opportunity at that spot.
PARTING SHOT
NASA’s Juno probe has returned with close-up views of one of Jupiter’s four moons. This is the closest any spacecraft has been to the moon, Ganymede, in more than 20 years.
- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.
