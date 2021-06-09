Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Amy O'Gorman (19) holding her dog outside Loreto College on St Stephen's Green, Dubli after finishing her Leaving Certificate English Paper One Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

The E7, which has been created out of e-waste, in the likeness of the G7 leaders and in the style of Mount Rushmore by British artist Joe Rush for tech recommerce expert musicMagpie, is unveiled on Sandy Acres Beach in Cornwall Source: Adam Gasson via PA Images

WORLD

#G7 SUMMIT: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived in England at the start of an eight-day European trip.

#BELARUS: The government there has been accused of mounting misinformation attacks against journalist Roman Protasevich.

#CORONAVIRUS: The UK recorded the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases since late February.

#BLACK LIVES MATTER: An investigation determined the decision to forcibly clear protesters from an area in front of the White House last summer was not influenced by then-president Donald Trump’s plan to stage a photo opportunity at that spot.

PARTING SHOT

NASA’s Juno probe has returned with close-up views of one of Jupiter’s four moons. This is the closest any spacecraft has been to the moon, Ganymede, in more than 20 years.

Source: NASA

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.