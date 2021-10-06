Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the country is “on track” for the lifting of the remainder of Covid-19 restrictions on 22 October.
- The most senior civil servant in the Department of Health has rejected any suggestion that there is a “vast conspiracy” to block the introduction of universal healthcare in Ireland.
- A Cork Fianna Fáil TD has threatened to leave the party saying he was “misled” by government officials over allocations in the National Development Plan.
- The Minister for Justice has publicly apologised to the family of the late Dara Quigley, who died after nude images of her were leaked by a member of the gardaí.
- A protest has been held outside Leinster House calling for an end to ongoing restrictions on partner visits in maternity wards.
- A man has been acquitted of the manslaughter of his mother’s partner who died days after an altercation involving the two men.
- Public health officials have confirmed 984 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- It’s set to be another wet few days for the western half of the country, with rainfall warnings issued for seven counties.
INTERNATIONAL
#AUSCHWITZ: Polish police are investigating graffiti in English and German that appeared on multiple buildings at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum.
#FACEBOOK: The Facebook outage which took the social network, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, offline for more than five hours was caused by an error during a routine maintenance job, the company has said.
#VATICAN: Two priests were acquitted today of charges linked with sex abuse at a school for altar boys, after the Vatican’s first criminal trial for such allegations.
#TEXAS: Two people have been shot and two others injured after a student got into a fight and drew a gun in a classroom at a Texas high school.
PARTING SHOT
If you were up bright and early this morning you may have caught a glimpse of the beautiful orange skies during the sunrise.
If not, don’t worry, Met Éireann has posted some snaps on its social media:
A collection of photos from sunrise this morning, sent in to us by Anca in our Observations team.🌅— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 6, 2021
Got any weather pics you'd like to share with us?
post below👇📸 pic.twitter.com/ZWs2kOol9R
