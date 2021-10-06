#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 October 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,845 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5566976

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Better Maternity Care protest 012 Maternity protestors outside Leinster House today calling on Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to end partner restrictions Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the country is “on track” for the lifting of the remainder of Covid-19 restrictions on 22 October
  • The most senior civil servant in the Department of Health has rejected any suggestion that there is a “vast conspiracy” to block the introduction of universal healthcare in Ireland.
  • A Cork Fianna Fáil TD has threatened to leave the party saying he was “misled” by government officials over allocations in the National Development Plan.
  • The Minister for Justice has publicly apologised to the family of the late Dara Quigley, who died after nude images of her were leaked by a member of the gardaí.
  • A protest has been held outside Leinster House calling for an end to ongoing restrictions on partner visits in maternity wards.
  • A man has been acquitted of the manslaughter of his mother’s partner who died days after an altercation involving the two men. 
  • Public health officials have confirmed 984 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • It’s set to be another wet few days for the western half of the country, with rainfall warnings issued for seven counties

INTERNATIONAL

manchester-uk-6th-oct-2021-prime-minister-boris-johnson-with-his-wife-carrie-prime-minister-boris-johnson-gives-his-speech-at-the-annual-conservative-party-conference-credit-mark-thomasalam British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie after he gave his speech at the annual Conservative Party Conference today Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#AUSCHWITZ: Polish police are investigating graffiti in English and German that appeared on multiple buildings at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum.

#FACEBOOK: The Facebook outage which took the social network, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, offline for more than five hours was caused by an error during a routine maintenance job, the company has said.

#VATICAN: Two priests were acquitted today of charges linked with sex abuse at a school for altar boys, after the Vatican’s first criminal trial for such allegations.

#TEXAS: Two people have been shot and two others injured after a student got into a fight and drew a gun in a classroom at a Texas high school.

PARTING SHOT

If you were up bright and early this morning you may have caught a glimpse of the beautiful orange skies during the sunrise. 

If not, don’t worry, Met Éireann has posted some snaps on its social media: 

