Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Maternity protestors outside Leinster House today calling on Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to end partner restrictions Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie after he gave his speech at the annual Conservative Party Conference today Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#AUSCHWITZ: Polish police are investigating graffiti in English and German that appeared on multiple buildings at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum.

#FACEBOOK: The Facebook outage which took the social network, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, offline for more than five hours was caused by an error during a routine maintenance job, the company has said.

#VATICAN: Two priests were acquitted today of charges linked with sex abuse at a school for altar boys, after the Vatican’s first criminal trial for such allegations.

#TEXAS: Two people have been shot and two others injured after a student got into a fight and drew a gun in a classroom at a Texas high school.

PARTING SHOT

If you were up bright and early this morning you may have caught a glimpse of the beautiful orange skies during the sunrise.

If not, don’t worry, Met Éireann has posted some snaps on its social media: