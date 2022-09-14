Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Professor Niamh Moloney at the publication of Foundations for the Future, the report of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#MOURNERS: The UK’s Culture Department has launched a live queue tracker for people planning on paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who will be lying in state until next Monday.

#ENERGY: The EU plans a “deep and comprehensive” reform of the electricity market to cope with an energy crisis spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said.

#UKRAINE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the recently retaken city of Izium as the country’s flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building.

PARTING SHOT

Money raised from an an auction of props used during the filming of Normal People, including shorts worn by Paul Mescal, are to be used to help fund a short film about the war in Ukraine.

Funds raised are going to filmmakers documenting the war in Ukraine through the Docudays Ukraine Appeal and to the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR) to support filmmakers from Ukraine and Russia who may need to relocate.

Part of these funds have now been awarded to a young documentary filmmaker, Li Biletska, for the creation of a short film.

Biletska said:

Being at the beginning of a new business is very exciting and a little scary. This award is [a] very valuable support to me as an artist, but even more valuable is the opportunity to tell a story about life under occupation in Kerson.

I believe that supporting Ukrainian culture and artists is an important contribution to the victory of the future over the past.