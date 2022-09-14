Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 14 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Commission on Taxation and Welfare 008 Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Professor Niamh Moloney at the publication of Foundations for the Future, the report of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • The company behind a controversial LED billboard in Rathmines is to have the brightness of the sign lowered after dark tonight.
  • Eight TDs with letting property interests have no rental income listed from them on the Dáil record, an analysis by The Journal has found.
  • Teacher Enoch Burke is to remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant him an order that would end his ongoing suspension from work.
  • The energy crisis dominated the first Leaders’ Questions of the autumn season in Leinster House today.
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said potential price caps on energy bills have “echoes of the bank guarantee”.
  • AIB has told an Oireachtas Committee that its scrapped plan to turn 70 branches into cashless outlets was a “genuine effort to future-proof” its network.
  • A man convicted of possessing the gun used to shoot journalist Lyra McKee has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
  • A free contraception scheme for women aged 17 to 25 begins today.
  • An Aslan concert planned for the 3Arena this weekend has been postponed due to illness.

INTERNATIONAL

london-england-uk-14th-sep-2022-the-coffin-of-queen-elizabeth-ii-draped-in-the-royal-standard-with-the-imperial-state-crown-placed-on-top-is-carried-on-a-horse-drawn-gun-carriage-of-the-kings The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#MOURNERS: The UK’s Culture Department has launched a live queue tracker for people planning on paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who will be lying in state until next Monday.

#ENERGY: The EU plans a “deep and comprehensive” reform of the electricity market to cope with an energy crisis spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said.

#UKRAINE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the recently retaken city of Izium as the country’s flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building.

PARTING SHOT

Money raised from an an auction of props used during the filming of Normal People, including shorts worn by Paul Mescal, are to be used to help fund a short film about the war in Ukraine. 

Funds raised are going to filmmakers documenting the war in Ukraine through the Docudays Ukraine Appeal and to the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR) to support filmmakers from Ukraine and Russia who may need to relocate.

Part of these funds have now been awarded to a young documentary filmmaker, Li Biletska, for the creation of a short film. 

Biletska said:

Being at the beginning of a new business is very exciting and a little scary. This award is [a] very valuable support to me as an artist, but even more valuable is the opportunity to tell a story about life under occupation in Kerson.
I believe that supporting Ukrainian culture and artists is an important contribution to the victory of the future over the past.

