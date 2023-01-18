Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children.
#TECHLAYOFFS Microsoft said it will layoff 10,000 employees in the coming months, as the economic downturn continues to punish US tech giants.
#US A Los Angeles judge declared that adult film star Ron Jeremy is mentally incompetent to stand trial on dozens of rape and sexual assault counts.
#ALASKA A polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers.
#INFLATION The UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was mocked online over his attempt to explain rising inflation with a stack of empty coffee cups.
Yesterday, in a small village in western Germany, police made a high-profile detention amid a tense stand-off between authorities and climate activists.
Greta Thunberg was briefly detained and transported by police near an open coal pit mine at a protest against its enlargement.
Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 18, 2023
Climate protection is not a crime.#LuetziBleibt #LuetziLebt #KeepItInTheGround #ClimateJustice
Our reporter Lauren Boland has a breakdown of the circumstances of the protest and of Thunberg’s short detention.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS