Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 18 January 2023 Dublin: 1°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
629
0
29 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

clerys 224 Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie Famous Department store Clerys in Dublin reopened to the public this afternoon with an exhibition about its history. Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

  • Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil that it was a “clear mistake” on his part to fail to declare donations for hanging election posters in 2016.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said billionaires in Ireland are all “fur coat and no knickers” prior to leaving for the World Economic Forum in Davos. 
  • A status yellow ice warning is currently in place for the whole country this evening, Met Éireann has said.
  • The government approved approved a new €2.5 billion remediation scheme for owners of defective apartments, with up to 100,000 apartments expected to be impacted.
  • A garda representative leader said standards must not be dropped on recruit fitness levels after Fianna Fáil Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan suggested the standards were too onerous for candidates.
  • Fresh inquests into the Stardust nightclub tragedy are due to begin on 19 April, a pre-inquest hearing heard this afternoon.
  • A report recommended screening newborns in Ireland for a rare life-threatening inherited condition in order to allow earlier access to treatment, that could save lives. 
  • Bord Gáis Energy, and its parent company Centrica, is set to develop two new power plants as part of a “long-term investment in Ireland”.
  • A high court judge refused to grant Enoch Burke an injunction halting disciplinary proceedings against him after the teacher said he will not comply with a previous court order to stay away from the school he is employed at.

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war-helicopter-crash Daniel Cole / PA Parts of helicopter are seen in a playground at the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Daniel Cole / PA / PA

#UKRAINE A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children.

#TECHLAYOFFS Microsoft said it will layoff 10,000 employees in the coming months, as the economic downturn continues to punish US tech giants.

#US A Los Angeles judge declared that adult film star Ron Jeremy is mentally incompetent to stand trial on dozens of rape and sexual assault counts.

#ALASKA A polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers.

#INFLATION The UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was mocked online over his attempt to explain rising inflation with a stack of empty coffee cups.

PARTING SHOT

germany-coal-protest Federico Gambarini Federico Gambarini

Yesterday, in a small village in western Germany, police made a high-profile detention amid a tense stand-off between authorities and climate activists.

Greta Thunberg was briefly detained and transported by police near an open coal pit mine at a protest against its enlargement.

Our reporter Lauren Boland has a breakdown of the circumstances of the protest and of Thunberg’s short detention.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS