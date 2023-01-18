Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie Famous Department store Clerys in Dublin reopened to the public this afternoon with an exhibition about its history. Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Daniel Cole / PA Parts of helicopter are seen in a playground at the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Daniel Cole / PA / PA

#UKRAINE A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children.

#TECHLAYOFFS Microsoft said it will layoff 10,000 employees in the coming months, as the economic downturn continues to punish US tech giants.

#US A Los Angeles judge declared that adult film star Ron Jeremy is mentally incompetent to stand trial on dozens of rape and sexual assault counts.

#ALASKA A polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers.

#INFLATION The UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was mocked online over his attempt to explain rising inflation with a stack of empty coffee cups.

PARTING SHOT

Federico Gambarini Federico Gambarini

Yesterday, in a small village in western Germany, police made a high-profile detention amid a tense stand-off between authorities and climate activists.

Greta Thunberg was briefly detained and transported by police near an open coal pit mine at a protest against its enlargement.

Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening.



Climate protection is not a crime.#LuetziBleibt #LuetziLebt #KeepItInTheGround #ClimateJustice — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 18, 2023

Our reporter Lauren Boland has a breakdown of the circumstances of the protest and of Thunberg’s short detention.