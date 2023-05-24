Advertisement

Wednesday 24 May 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sunny weather 40 foot-1 Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie A walker enjoys the view of a passing ship during the sunshine and good weather today in Sandycove Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • Facebook’s parent company Meta is expected to lay off close to 500 staff in Ireland as a result of global job cuts that were announced in March.
  • Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said she will be ambitious about the autumn’s budget social welfare package, indicating she would like to match the €12 pension increase achieved last year. 
  • Finance Minister Michael McGrath said today that he will not be bullied by Fine Gael TDs who are trying to include tax cuts in Budget 2024.
  • The Government is considering reimbursing parents who have had to pay private practitioners to assess their children for what their special needs are, the Taoiseach has said.
  • Steel plates were welded over the toilet windows of the Stardust club six weeks before the blaze for security reasons, inquests into the fire have heard.
  • The results of this year’s Leaving Cert exams will be published on Friday, 25 August.
  • PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who survived an attempted murder bid earlier this year, made his first public appearance since the incident today.
  • The operators of Dublin Airport have warned that long-term and short-term car parks at the airport are almost full and will be unable to accommodate all visitors this weekend.
  • A man has died days after an incident on a jet ski on Carlingford Lough.

INTERNATIONAL

tributes-left-for-the-two-teenagers-in-ely-cardiff-whose-death-in-a-car-crash-sparked-a-riot-tensions-reached-breaking-point-after-officers-were-called-to-the-collision-in-snowden-road-ely-at-ab Alamy Stock Photo Tributes left for the two teenagers in Ely, Cardiff, whose death in a car crash sparked a riot Alamy Stock Photo

#MCCANN: Fresh searches in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have entered a second day as police clear undergrowth near the banks of a remote reservoir in Portugal.

#WESTMINSTER: Suella Braverman will not face an investigation for asking officials whether she could have a private speed awareness course.

#RUSSIA: Russian private army Wagner lost more than 20,000 fighters in the drawn-out battle for Bakhmut, according to its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

#TASER: A 95-year-old great-grandmother died today a week after being tasered by an Australian police officer inside her nursing home, police said.

PARTING SHOT

Music legend Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness.

Turner was known for such hits as Proud Mary and What’s Love Got To Do With It and her dynamic on-stage performances.

tina-turner-pictured-performing-by-gary-gershoff-mediapunch Alamy Stock Photo Tina Turner Alamy Stock Photo

