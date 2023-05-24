Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie A walker enjoys the view of a passing ship during the sunshine and good weather today in Sandycove Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Tributes left for the two teenagers in Ely, Cardiff, whose death in a car crash sparked a riot Alamy Stock Photo

#MCCANN: Fresh searches in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have entered a second day as police clear undergrowth near the banks of a remote reservoir in Portugal.

#WESTMINSTER: Suella Braverman will not face an investigation for asking officials whether she could have a private speed awareness course.

#RUSSIA: Russian private army Wagner lost more than 20,000 fighters in the drawn-out battle for Bakhmut, according to its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

#TASER: A 95-year-old great-grandmother died today a week after being tasered by an Australian police officer inside her nursing home, police said.

PARTING SHOT

Music legend Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness.

Turner was known for such hits as Proud Mary and What’s Love Got To Do With It and her dynamic on-stage performances.

Alamy Stock Photo Tina Turner Alamy Stock Photo