Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
#MCCANN: Fresh searches in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have entered a second day as police clear undergrowth near the banks of a remote reservoir in Portugal.
#WESTMINSTER: Suella Braverman will not face an investigation for asking officials whether she could have a private speed awareness course.
#RUSSIA: Russian private army Wagner lost more than 20,000 fighters in the drawn-out battle for Bakhmut, according to its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.
#TASER: A 95-year-old great-grandmother died today a week after being tasered by an Australian police officer inside her nursing home, police said.
Music legend Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness.
Turner was known for such hits as Proud Mary and What’s Love Got To Do With It and her dynamic on-stage performances.
