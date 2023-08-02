Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Bianca Claudia Tanase and Vanessa Paszkowska beneath the tapestry ‘el holocausto’ in the GPO this evening to mark Roma Genocide Memorial Day. Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, in collaboration with An Post, organised the special viewing of the tapestry. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo File image of Donald Trump. Alamy Stock Photo

#INDICTMENT Donald Trump sought to spin his latest indictments into a 2024 campaign pitch, with the former president arguing government “corruption” and the legal attacks against him have plunged America into decline.

#LIZZO The US performer has been sued by three of her former dancers who allege the body-positive pop diva created a hostile work environment.

#CANADA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, are separating.

#UKRAINE Russian drones have damaged infrastructure at a Ukrainian port on the Danube, as Moscow targeted facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine following the collapse of a key export arrangement.

Advertisement

#PITTSBURGH An American lorry driver was today sentenced to death for massacring 11 Jewish worshippers five years ago in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.

#EXTRADITION A rape suspect accused of faking his own death to avoid prosecution, who also claims to be an Irish ophan, can be extradited to the US to face charges, a UK court ruled.

PARTING SHOT

Shutterstock Shutterstock

Have your monthly outgoings shot up as a result of higher mortgage interest rates?

At 4%, the European Central Bank’s base rate is now the highest it has been since May 2001 after nine consecutive hikes.

The hikes have been implemented in a bid to tame inflation, with an immediate impact being felt by mortgage holders on variable and tracker rates.

Are you one of these homeowners? How much have your monthly mortgage payments increased by?

We’d like to hear your stories to share some in a future article.

To share your story, please send around 150-300 words to answers@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Mortgage rates’ or click the below button.