Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Patrick Quirke found guilty, Ana Kriegel murder trial and Ruby Walsh’s retirement – it’s the Evening Fix.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 1 May 2019, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

quirke trial 251_90570059 Bobby Ryan's children Robert and Michelle talking to the media outside the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

  • Patrick Quirke was found guilty of the murder of Bobby Ryan in the ‘love rival’ trial. 
  • The two boys accused of murdering Ana Kriegel ‘shared a look’ while showing gardaí the path they walked the day she disappeared.
  • High Court proceedings against Sinead O’Connor by her former manager for alleged breach of contract and defamation have been resolved.
  • The Taoiseach was met with protests from farmers and others before holding a Cabinet meeting in Cork.
  • An elderly man died after the car he was driving struck a pole in Cork.
  • An independent investigation into mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford is being called for.
  • A loaded semi-automatic shotgun was found concealed in undergrowth at a west Dublin housing estate.
  • A strain of bacteria first discovered by scientists in University College Cork appears to improve people’s ability to cope with stress
  • Vehicles, watches and financial documents were seized by authorities investigating the assets of crime gangs.
  • Tesco recalled one of its cheese brands due to fears that it is contaminated with a dangerous type of E.coli.

WORLD

Beltane celebrations Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Theresa May sacked Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson after an investigation probe into the leak that Britain had conditionally allowed China’s Huawei to develop the UK 5G network.

#ASSANGE: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail in the UK for breaching a court order seven years ago

#ATHLETICS: Caster Semenya lost her landmark case against athletics’ governing body, the IAAF. The Olympic champion will now have to take medication to reduce her testosterone levels.

#CASILLAS: Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack while training with FC Porto.

PARTING SHOT

Ruby Walsh after winning with Kemboy and announcing his retirement The retiring Ruby Walsh. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ruby Walsh delivered his own parting shot today as he announced his retirement from horse racing after guiding the Willie Mullins-trained Kemboy to victory at the Punchestown Gold cup this evening.

“You’ll never see me on a horse again, I’m finished” said Walsh in his post-race interview amid emotional scenes at the Kildare racecourse.

