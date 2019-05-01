Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Bobby Ryan's children Robert and Michelle talking to the media outside the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

Patrick Quirke was found guilty of the murder of Bobby Ryan in the ‘love rival’ trial.

The two boys accused of murdering Ana Kriegel ‘shared a look’ while showing gardaí the path they walked the day she disappeared.

High Court proceedings against Sinead O’Connor by her former manager for alleged breach of contract and defamation have been resolved.

against Sinead O’Connor by her former manager for alleged breach of contract and defamation have been resolved. The Taoiseach was met with protests from farmers and others before holding a Cabinet meeting in Cork.

was met with protests from farmers and others before holding a Cabinet meeting in Cork. An elderly man died after the car he was driving struck a pole in Cork .

. An independent investigation into mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford is being called for.

into mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford is being called for. A loaded semi-automatic shotgun was found concealed in undergrowth at a west Dublin housing estate.

was found concealed in undergrowth at a west Dublin housing estate. A strain of bacteria first discovered by scientists in University College Cork appears to improve people’s ability to cope with stress.

first discovered by scientists in University College Cork appears to improve people’s ability to cope with stress. Vehicles, watches and financial documents were seized by authorities investigating the assets of crime gangs.

by authorities investigating the assets of crime gangs. Tesco recalled one of its cheese brands due to fears that it is contaminated with a dangerous type of E.coli.

WORLD

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Theresa May sacked Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson after an investigation probe into the leak that Britain had conditionally allowed China’s Huawei to develop the UK 5G network.

#ASSANGE: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail in the UK for breaching a court order seven years ago

#ATHLETICS: Caster Semenya lost her landmark case against athletics’ governing body, the IAAF. The Olympic champion will now have to take medication to reduce her testosterone levels.

#CASILLAS: Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack while training with FC Porto.

PARTING SHOT

The retiring Ruby Walsh. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ruby Walsh delivered his own parting shot today as he announced his retirement from horse racing after guiding the Willie Mullins-trained Kemboy to victory at the Punchestown Gold cup this evening.

“You’ll never see me on a horse again, I’m finished” said Walsh in his post-race interview amid emotional scenes at the Kildare racecourse.