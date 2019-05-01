Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Patrick Quirke was found guilty of the murder of Bobby Ryan in the ‘love rival’ trial.
- The two boys accused of murdering Ana Kriegel ‘shared a look’ while showing gardaí the path they walked the day she disappeared.
- High Court proceedings against Sinead O’Connor by her former manager for alleged breach of contract and defamation have been resolved.
- The Taoiseach was met with protests from farmers and others before holding a Cabinet meeting in Cork.
- An elderly man died after the car he was driving struck a pole in Cork.
- An independent investigation into mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford is being called for.
- A loaded semi-automatic shotgun was found concealed in undergrowth at a west Dublin housing estate.
- A strain of bacteria first discovered by scientists in University College Cork appears to improve people’s ability to cope with stress.
- Vehicles, watches and financial documents were seized by authorities investigating the assets of crime gangs.
- Tesco recalled one of its cheese brands due to fears that it is contaminated with a dangerous type of E.coli.
WORLD
#UK: Theresa May sacked Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson after an investigation probe into the leak that Britain had conditionally allowed China’s Huawei to develop the UK 5G network.
#ASSANGE: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail in the UK for breaching a court order seven years ago
#ATHLETICS: Caster Semenya lost her landmark case against athletics’ governing body, the IAAF. The Olympic champion will now have to take medication to reduce her testosterone levels.
#CASILLAS: Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack while training with FC Porto.
PARTING SHOT
Ruby Walsh delivered his own parting shot today as he announced his retirement from horse racing after guiding the Willie Mullins-trained Kemboy to victory at the Punchestown Gold cup this evening.
“You’ll never see me on a horse again, I’m finished” said Walsh in his post-race interview amid emotional scenes at the Kildare racecourse.
COMMENTS