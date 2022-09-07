Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 7 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round up of what made the news today.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 4,438 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5860430

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

micheal-martin-at-the-launch-of-myeu50 Taoiseach Micheal Martin and education minister Norma Foley launching a schools and third-level competition at Kildare Place School in Rathmines, Dublin. Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

animal-rebellion-activists-cover-parliament-with-white-paint Animal Rebellion activists covered the wall outside the UK Parliament with paint and blocked the road ahead of Liz Truss's first PMQs today. Source: Vuk Valcic

#TRUMP: One of the classified documents seized by the FBI at former US president Donald Trump’s Florida residence described the nuclear capabilities and military defences of a foreign power, The Washington Post reported.

#WHITE HOUSE: Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House today to unveil their official portraits.

#RYAN GIGGS: Ryan Giggs is to go on trial for a second time after a judge ruled he will face a retrial on domestic violence charges.

PARTING SHOT

paul-sharp New train carriages arriving at Dublin Port today. Source: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

Iarnród Éireann today took delivery of the first three carriages of an order of 41 Intercity railcar carriages, from manufacturers Hyundai Rotem in South Korea.

The new carriages will enter service following commissioning early next year.

They will allow additional services and extra capacity on both Intercity and Commuter routes.

Train passenger demand has continued to strengthen following the easing of pandemic restrictions, with Intercity demand close to full recovery.

